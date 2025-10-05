How To Connect Your TV To Wi-Fi: A Guide For Most Modern Models
If you didn't grow up in the age of smartphones, then you probably remember what it was like watching a bulky CRT TV. It's safe to say it was a whole different experience. You had to catch your favorite program at the exact time it aired if you didn't want to miss it forever. You also had to sit through boring commercials because you just couldn't skip them. And then, there were the antenna issues every now and then that made the local channel snowy and barely watchable.
While you can still watch local TV channels on your Apple TV, Samsung, or other streaming devices or smart TVs just like before, it really doesn't offer the same experience anymore, thanks to one nifty upgrade: Wi-Fi connectivity. With Wi-Fi, you get access to streaming apps that let you skip ads and binge-watch an entire season in one night instead of waiting for a new episode each week. The picture quality isn't really a problem anymore, either, as long as your internet speed is stable. These days, connecting your smart TV to Wi-Fi has become a requirement.
Connecting your smart TV to your home Wi-Fi
Most modern smart TVs allow you to connect the device to Wi-Fi right from the settings. Here's how to do so:
- Go to your home screen by pressing the home button on your remote.
- Look for Settings (or the gear icon), typically located in the top or side menu.
- Click on Connection, Network, or Network and Internet, depending on your TV model.
- If you don't see a list of available networks right away, dive deeper into the menu. For instance:
- For Samsung, navigate to Network > Open Network Settings > Wireless.
- For Hisense, open Network Configuration.
- For LG, select Wi-Fi Connection.
- For Roku, head over to Set up connection > Wireless.
- Turn on Wi-Fi if needed.
- From the list, choose the Wi-Fi network you want to connect to.
- Type in the password.
- Press Connect, Continue, or the Enter button on the virtual keyboard.
You should see a notification saying you're now connected. Try watching from one of your streaming apps or browse the web on your smart TV to check whether your network has an active internet connection.