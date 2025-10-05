How To Connect Your TV To Wi-Fi: A Guide For Most Modern Models

If you didn't grow up in the age of smartphones, then you probably remember what it was like watching a bulky CRT TV. It's safe to say it was a whole different experience. You had to catch your favorite program at the exact time it aired if you didn't want to miss it forever. You also had to sit through boring commercials because you just couldn't skip them. And then, there were the antenna issues every now and then that made the local channel snowy and barely watchable.

While you can still watch local TV channels on your Apple TV, Samsung, or other streaming devices or smart TVs just like before, it really doesn't offer the same experience anymore, thanks to one nifty upgrade: Wi-Fi connectivity. With Wi-Fi, you get access to streaming apps that let you skip ads and binge-watch an entire season in one night instead of waiting for a new episode each week. The picture quality isn't really a problem anymore, either, as long as your internet speed is stable. These days, connecting your smart TV to Wi-Fi has become a requirement.