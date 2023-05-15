How To Watch Local TV Channels On Apple TV

Owning a streaming platform like Apple TV comes with a lot of perks. In this age of convenient entertainment, individual streaming services are aplenty, and each is rife with unique and unmissable content. So, many people own subscriptions to multiple streaming services to access as much content as possible. Apple TV acts as a platform you can use to combine all your streaming apps together in one place (just as long as the streaming service is supported by Apple TV).

But even with unlimited access to tons of movies and shows from multiple streaming services, you still would want to be able to watch your local news channel or catch the weekend game easily. Local TV channels are the quickest and easiest ways to access this content, plus some great shows. But for Apple TV owners, watching local TV channels is impossible unless they also get a cable subscription. Or is it?

Surprisingly, your Apple TV has multiple ways to watch the local channels, including the modern streaming option and the old broadcast TV option with an antenna.