The Easiest Ways To Combine All Your Streaming Apps Together
Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, Disney+, Peacock, Amazon Prime, and so many more — today, there are hundreds of different streaming platforms to watch your favorite shows and content, making binge-watching shows a hassle from time to time. Maybe you've thought of combining your various services into one mega-streaming program that gives you the ultimate convenience directly at your disposal.
Luckily, others have encountered this same problem, and web-based entrepreneurs have noticed. Today, multiple apps and sites attempt to solve this issue. JustWatch is one example and can be downloaded on the App Store on iOS or Google Play Store on Android. It allows you to search for any TV show from many streaming services and tells you which platform it is on. Other popular options, like Reelgood and Oneflix, work similarly to JustWatch. Reelgood has a slicker interface, and Oneflix has a friends list for users to see what their friends are currently streaming.
Watchworthy and FreeCast
Other platforms like Watchworthy take a slightly different approach to streamlining your streaming experience, no pun intended. Watchworthy is available on Android, iOS, and your web browser on a mobile device or desktop. Watchworthy deciphers your taste and creates recommendations from across streaming services. Watchworthy also has different genres and categories for you to select if you don't like the personal recommendations page. The app is free to use and provides a unique experience for users.
Maybe you like binging free content; if so, FreeCast may be for you. FreeCast, previously known as SelectTV, goes further than its competitors by adding your local channels, free content, and streaming services to give you the ultimate guide when looking for content. It's free to use and can be downloaded on Android and iOS. Whatever you're looking for to make your television experience enjoyable, these companies provide a great start and make life just a tiny bit easier.