The Easiest Ways To Combine All Your Streaming Apps Together

Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, Disney+, Peacock, Amazon Prime, and so many more — today, there are hundreds of different streaming platforms to watch your favorite shows and content, making binge-watching shows a hassle from time to time. Maybe you've thought of combining your various services into one mega-streaming program that gives you the ultimate convenience directly at your disposal.

Luckily, others have encountered this same problem, and web-based entrepreneurs have noticed. Today, multiple apps and sites attempt to solve this issue. JustWatch is one example and can be downloaded on the App Store on iOS or Google Play Store on Android. It allows you to search for any TV show from many streaming services and tells you which platform it is on. Other popular options, like Reelgood and Oneflix, work similarly to JustWatch. Reelgood has a slicker interface, and Oneflix has a friends list for users to see what their friends are currently streaming.