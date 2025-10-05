Amazon Vs Walmart: Which Sells The Better Budget Earbuds? (According To Users)

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Audio gear, like any other segment of the retail electronics market, has a wide range of price points. The marketplace is flooded with products, yet modern consumers are living in the best era of gadgets, as technology advances, with more useful features unveiled upon each iteration. Take modern noise-canceling technology, for example, which now makes crying babies on a plane a concern of the past. There are a ton of wireless earbud options on the market today, with nifty features and great fidelity. But when it comes to wired headphones, they're still pretty similar to what was on the market 30 years ago, save for smartphone connectivity, and it looks like they're making a comeback.

Trends aside, for those on a shoestring budget, unfazed by dangling cords — or for those who need backup wired earphones to survive a flight — sub-$20 options are appealing. But where might consumers turn to for the cheapest, yet most reliable earbuds? Walmart and Amazon have entered the chat and have something to say about this. Between the two brands, customers generally prefer Amazon's uber-affordable wired earbuds over Walmart's Onn brand. While neither is going to blow you away with audiophile sound quality, even though wired headphones technically sound better than their Bluetooth counterparts, you can listen to music, podcasts, and take calls without issues. The bigger question is, how do they hold up overall? Let's dive into Amazon Basics wired earbuds with microphone first, and then explore Walmart's alternative.