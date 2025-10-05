Are Costco's Car Wheels Any Good? Here's What Customers Have To Say
There's a sentiment among some consumers which says that if you can't find something you need at Costco, you probably don't need it. If you've stepped inside one of the wholesale chain's brick-and-mortar stores lately, it's hard to argue the point, with its shelves stocked with everything from bulk groceries to automotive gear. And when it comes to that latter category, you will indeed find a full range of car, truck, and SUV tires and accessories.
Tires have, of course, been a fixture in Costco stores for many years. While some are aware of the perks that come with buying tires there, we'd wager just as many don't realize that the big box wholesaler is sells wheels too, and is even installing them for customers. At present, however, your wheel choices at Costco are limited, as the chain counts just a single brand among its offerings.
That brand is Velox, which some might claim has been one of the more unsung names in the budget automotive wheel market. So much so that Velox didn't even make our own ranking of the major wheel brands. Given that "unsung" status, it's likely that some of you in the market for new wheels may have some questions about the overall quality of the Velox brand. If reviews from Costco customers are accurate, you'll likely be happy with your purchase. Here's what customers are actually saying about Costco's Velox wheels.
Velox Wheels are fairly well liked by consumers
We should note that Costco only sells Velox wheels in full sets of 4. And even as price is a big selling point for buying tires at Costco, Velox wheels aren't exactly cheap. Per our own research, we found that the wheels can cost as much as $189 each — or $756 for the set — to outfit even a modest vehicle like a Mazda 3. The cost will no doubt be higher for larger vehicles like SUVs and some high-performance models. Cost aside, Velox wheels are still relatively well respected among users, who've rated the brand at 4.5-stars on their Costco product page.
For point of reference, that rating is based on reviews from more than 1100 Costco customers. Among those who rated their Velox wheels at 4 or 5-stars, style is one of the more common points of praise, with many also pointing out that Costco's website made it particularly easy to find and select the correct size for their vehicle. Despite not being cheap, many also point to price as a plus, with Velox wheels still costing less than those from some of the better known brands. On top of that, many customers noted overwhelmingly positive encounters with Velox's customer service team.
On the downside, even some of the positive reviews noted that the lug nuts included with their wheels didn't fit right, and that is a regular claim among the negative reviews as well. Still others questioned the quality of their Velox wheels, specifically pointing to cracks developing under normal driving conditions, while incorrect sizing is another common complaint.
How we got here
This article should not be read as an endorsement by SlashGear of Velox Wheels, or of Costco. The intent is, instead, to provide anyone interested in buying Velox Wheels with a view of their overall quality from those who've purchased and installed wheels with Costco. In presenting that viewpoint, we read through dozens of positive and negative reviews from real-world users regarding their experiences, and attempted to present the more common points of praise and contention here.