Are Costco's Car Wheels Any Good? Here's What Customers Have To Say

There's a sentiment among some consumers which says that if you can't find something you need at Costco, you probably don't need it. If you've stepped inside one of the wholesale chain's brick-and-mortar stores lately, it's hard to argue the point, with its shelves stocked with everything from bulk groceries to automotive gear. And when it comes to that latter category, you will indeed find a full range of car, truck, and SUV tires and accessories.

Tires have, of course, been a fixture in Costco stores for many years. While some are aware of the perks that come with buying tires there, we'd wager just as many don't realize that the big box wholesaler is sells wheels too, and is even installing them for customers. At present, however, your wheel choices at Costco are limited, as the chain counts just a single brand among its offerings.

That brand is Velox, which some might claim has been one of the more unsung names in the budget automotive wheel market. So much so that Velox didn't even make our own ranking of the major wheel brands. Given that "unsung" status, it's likely that some of you in the market for new wheels may have some questions about the overall quality of the Velox brand. If reviews from Costco customers are accurate, you'll likely be happy with your purchase. Here's what customers are actually saying about Costco's Velox wheels.