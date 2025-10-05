The Internet Is Buzzing About A 2026 Plymouth Barracuda, But Is It Actually Real?

If you've been around the automotive side of the internet for any length of time, you've likely heard rumors that Chrysler (now Stellantis) is going to revive the Plymouth Barracuda, which ended production in the 1970s, and take the muscle car world by storm. The same rumor comes to the surface every few years. This time, the 2026 Plymouth Barracuda is rumored to be arriving and, thanks to AI, anyone with an internet connection and a lax attitude towards the truth can generate a reasonably realistic image of a would-be modern 'Cuda and pass it off as the real deal. At least, if you don't look too hard.

Well, SlashGear is here to set the record straight: There is no 2026 Plymouth Barracuda, and given the overall state of Stellantis and its muscle cars, it doesn't look like one is going to happen any time soon. Stellantis itself hasn't said anything about a new 'Cuda, either, and you'd think that it would do so were a revival on the cards. There's also the very basic fact that Plymouth, as a brand, hasn't been around since 2001.