The Internet Is Buzzing About A 2026 Plymouth Barracuda, But Is It Actually Real?
If you've been around the automotive side of the internet for any length of time, you've likely heard rumors that Chrysler (now Stellantis) is going to revive the Plymouth Barracuda, which ended production in the 1970s, and take the muscle car world by storm. The same rumor comes to the surface every few years. This time, the 2026 Plymouth Barracuda is rumored to be arriving and, thanks to AI, anyone with an internet connection and a lax attitude towards the truth can generate a reasonably realistic image of a would-be modern 'Cuda and pass it off as the real deal. At least, if you don't look too hard.
Well, SlashGear is here to set the record straight: There is no 2026 Plymouth Barracuda, and given the overall state of Stellantis and its muscle cars, it doesn't look like one is going to happen any time soon. Stellantis itself hasn't said anything about a new 'Cuda, either, and you'd think that it would do so were a revival on the cards. There's also the very basic fact that Plymouth, as a brand, hasn't been around since 2001.
The Barracuda ain't coming back
That's not to say that Chrysler and every company down the road completely forgot about the Barracuda, not by a long shot. The most recent Dodge Challenger bears a lot of resemblance to the 1960s and 1970s Barracuda with its impossibly long nose and big fish mouth grille. Even the general purpose, going really fast in a straight line while powered by a huge V8, is generally the same. Functionally, the spirit of the Barracuda never really left.
Would a Hellcat-powered modern Plymouth Barracuda be cool to see and hear? Absolutely. Is it going to happen outside the garage of a particularly adventurous gearhead? Probably not. Stellantis's current muscle car offerings are limited to the electric Dodge Charger Daytona and the Hurricane-powered Dodge Charger SixPack, with a rumored Hemi Charger also coming.
The Barracuda is probably gone forever, as sad as it is. However, given the success of the model and its rightful place as one of the greatest muscle cars ever made, there are plenty available on essentially every car auction site around.