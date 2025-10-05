Every Toyota Driver Should Understand These Two Safety Features

In 2016, Toyota launched its Safety Sense technology, which has steadily been updated to its current 3.0 version. It now includes two essential systems: Lane Departure Alert and Lane Trace Assist. Both systems use a front-facing camera and radar to identify the car's positioning and help you stay in the lane.

Lane Departure Alert is a function that can identify when a car drifts toward lane markings at speeds above 30 mph. It responds with a warning in the instrument cluster, and then sounds an audible tone or sends vibrations into the steering wheel to grab a driver's attention. These alerts are designed to snap focus back to the road, so corrective measures can be taken. In the newer iterations of Safety Sense, like the one present in the 2025 Toyota Camry, this feature also includes Steering Assist, which nudges the car back toward the center of the lane.

Lane Trace Assist is another active feature made specifically for use on the highway. Similar to the Lane Departure Alert, it identifies when a vehicle is drifting away from a center lane position. Lane Trace Assist goes a step further by engaging steering wheel assistance, essentially guiding the vehicle back to center. This system even works when the road bends or curves, not just on straightaways.