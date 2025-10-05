Every Toyota Driver Should Understand These Two Safety Features
In 2016, Toyota launched its Safety Sense technology, which has steadily been updated to its current 3.0 version. It now includes two essential systems: Lane Departure Alert and Lane Trace Assist. Both systems use a front-facing camera and radar to identify the car's positioning and help you stay in the lane.
Lane Departure Alert is a function that can identify when a car drifts toward lane markings at speeds above 30 mph. It responds with a warning in the instrument cluster, and then sounds an audible tone or sends vibrations into the steering wheel to grab a driver's attention. These alerts are designed to snap focus back to the road, so corrective measures can be taken. In the newer iterations of Safety Sense, like the one present in the 2025 Toyota Camry, this feature also includes Steering Assist, which nudges the car back toward the center of the lane.
Lane Trace Assist is another active feature made specifically for use on the highway. Similar to the Lane Departure Alert, it identifies when a vehicle is drifting away from a center lane position. Lane Trace Assist goes a step further by engaging steering wheel assistance, essentially guiding the vehicle back to center. This system even works when the road bends or curves, not just on straightaways.
How to activate these safety measures
To turn on Lane Departure Alert with Steering Assist when traveling faster than 30 mph, you can press a dedicated button on the steering wheel. Alternatively, use the arrow controls on the left of the steering wheel to enter the Settings. The settings icon looks like a gear, and it's found on the driver instrument panel.
There are differences in the controls depending on the production year. However, once in the settings menu, look for a symbol of a vehicle crossing over a lane marker. Press the "OK" button and hold until the Lane Departure Assist settings screen appears. Here, you have the option to activate it, adjust the timing, and choose either an audible warning or steering wheel vibration.
To utilize Lane Trace Assist, the Dynamic Radar Cruise Control function must be active first. However, when both Dynamic Radar Cruise Control and Lane Departure Assist are on, Lane Trace Assist activates by default. If you want to manually engage it or turn it off, you'll again go to the settings menu (which can be accessed on some models by pressing the arrow controls left or right on the steering wheel). When selecting Lane Trace Assist (LTA), you'll find several adjustment options for things like steering assist, sensitivity, and sway warning.
Why these features are important but don't replace good driving practices
Toyota's Safety Sense is designed to help prevent the common reasons for vehicle accidents and includes some of the best modern car safety features available today. Lane drifting or lane departure account for a considerable number of crashes. According to the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, lone vehicle accidents where the driver left the road made up 40% of deadly incidents, and 21% of crashes that resulted in nonfatal injuries in 2014.
Unfortunately, in addition to leaving the road altogether, drivers who fail to stay between the lane markers also run the high risk of sideswiping or even crashing head-on with other motorists. Enabling Toyota's advanced driver assistance systems can help increase your awareness of other vehicles and your position on the road, potentially correcting a mistake before things turn serious.
These systems don't replace the need for attentive and safe driving, however. In fact, to ensure drivers don't misuse features like Lane Tracing Assist, Toyota has built-in measures to prevent it. For instance, if a driver takes both hands off the steering wheel with Lane Tracing Assist active, the feature will immediately shut off.