Your Motorcycle's Dirt Tires Probably Aren't Street Legal – Here's How You Can Tell

Whether you're enjoying the weekend with friends, or just breaking in a new Yamaha 125 dirt bike on your own, riding can be a fun way to unwind. Before you hit the road, you might want to check for the Department of Transportation (DOT) marking on the sidewalls of your tires. Without it, your tires just aren't safe for public roads, no matter how well they perform on a dirt track.

The reason for the DOT stamp has to do with the tire's tread pattern. Motorcycle tires and dirt bike tires are regulated because you need more stability and traction on asphalt and gravel than you do anywhere else. In contrast, off-road tires are built to handle a variety of rougher terrains, including thick mud. Naturally, these tires will look much different than the ones stamped "DOT." If you're shopping for tires and spot some that are advertised as road-worthy, but don't have the DOT label, you should stay away, as those tires may be counterfeit.

If you decide to risk using tires that aren't DOT-approved, it's important to remember that bulkier off-road motorcycle tires could easily grab the attention of any cops who happen to be watching. So if your tires look like they were made for the trail instead of the highway, you could be more likely to get pulled over. Without the right tires, you might be going home with an expensive ticket.