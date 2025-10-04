Don't Toss This Everyday Item, It's Perfect For Keeping Your Tools Rust-Free

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Once you get started with your tool collection, it can get addicting to upgrade to the latest models or for different job sites. For forgetful tool owners, it's not uncommon to just buy a new hand tool every time you think you've misplaced it. Not to mention, it's practically a given that you're going to have duplicates if you invest in multiple big mechanics tool sets. However, the problem with having a lot of tools is that you generally have to do more than just keep them organized, but also maintain them. Typically, ordinary hand tools don't have such elaborate requirements, such as when it comes to power tool battery maintenance. However, one particular issue that will plague a lot of tools is rust, especially if you live in a moist climate.

While Healthline shares that rust on its own is not life-threatening, it can cause tetanus, which can lead to several health complications. Among the most commonly affected tools, WD-40 lists tools like wrenches, hammers, pliers, chisels, and handsaws as likely to experience moisture-triggered corrosion, so it recommends keeping your tools dry and oiling tools regularly. Apart from controlling the humidity in your storage area via humidifiers, there are other ways to keep moisture away from your precious tools, including an everyday item that many of us throw in the trash: desiccant packs.