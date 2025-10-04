Don't Toss This Everyday Item, It's Perfect For Keeping Your Tools Rust-Free
Once you get started with your tool collection, it can get addicting to upgrade to the latest models or for different job sites. For forgetful tool owners, it's not uncommon to just buy a new hand tool every time you think you've misplaced it. Not to mention, it's practically a given that you're going to have duplicates if you invest in multiple big mechanics tool sets. However, the problem with having a lot of tools is that you generally have to do more than just keep them organized, but also maintain them. Typically, ordinary hand tools don't have such elaborate requirements, such as when it comes to power tool battery maintenance. However, one particular issue that will plague a lot of tools is rust, especially if you live in a moist climate.
While Healthline shares that rust on its own is not life-threatening, it can cause tetanus, which can lead to several health complications. Among the most commonly affected tools, WD-40 lists tools like wrenches, hammers, pliers, chisels, and handsaws as likely to experience moisture-triggered corrosion, so it recommends keeping your tools dry and oiling tools regularly. Apart from controlling the humidity in your storage area via humidifiers, there are other ways to keep moisture away from your precious tools, including an everyday item that many of us throw in the trash: desiccant packs.
How desiccant packs work to keep tool rust at bay
According to Edco, desiccant packs or bags use a cocktail of materials designed to absorb moisture. Among them, it cites chemicals like silica gel, bentonite clay, and activated charcoal as frequently used. Often, Edco mentions that they are kept in packaging made of Kraft paper or Tyvek. Depending on the materials, it says that the amount of moisture it can draw from its environment before becoming unusable will vary. However, Edco reiterates that they're usually reusable, wherein you can dry them after they've absorbed enough water. That said, desiccant bags can't do anything once your tools have already rusted. But if you notice that your tools are already turning orange, there are plenty of ways to restore them, such as using white vinegar and salt, WD-40 and sandpaper, or even taking them to a sandblaster.
Apart from keeping your tools rust-free, desiccant packs can be repurposed in so many other ways. Previously, we've shared how they're ideal solutions for things like keeping important paper-based media, electronics, and gym equipment free from moisture-based damage. Aside from preventing mold build-up, desiccant gels can also save you and your pet's life, especially if it means you can keep your dried food safe to consume. For auto mechanics and car lovers, desiccant packs can also play a role in avoiding accidents. After all, by placing them on your dashboard during a cool day, you can keep them from fogging up and ruining your car's visibility.
Where to find or buy desiccant packs
In reality, many of us encounter desiccant packs frequently on a daily basis. In some cases, they can be inside medicine containers or moisture-sensitive food. Or, you can even find them in shoe boxes, wherein many retailers include them to prolong the lifespan. But, if you can't be bothered to spend time collecting them bit by bit, you can also just buy them in packs and keep a stock at home. While you don't necessarily need your desiccant packs to be food-safe, since you won't be taking a bite out of tools, you might still benefit from buying food-safe packs anyway. After all, this just means you can increase the number of possible uses you have for desiccant packs, especially in your kitchen. Among popular food-safe desiccant packs on Amazon, Vbeijll's Premium Food Grade Desiccant has a lot of fans. Apart from being an Amazon's Choice product, more than a thousand people have also given it an average rating of 4.7 stars.
Depending on the size of your storage, you can opt to get the packs in sizes that range from 2g to 100g with prices that start at $8.97. For people who are not very observant, it has a useful color-changing mechanism that turns dark green when it has absorbed a significant amount of moisture. This will tell you when you need to dry it again via microwave, oven, or even just in the sun, before it's ready for use again.