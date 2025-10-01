Home Depot's Highly-Rated $410 Ridgid 18V Area Light Bundle Is On Sale For $230
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
A good portable lighting kit is an excellent addition to any power tool collection. Some people might not think of them as tools, since you don't exactly use them to build anything or take anything apart, but they are incredibly handy to have around. Not only do portable lights allow you to illuminate work areas that don't have a readily available power outlet, but they're also good to have on hand for power outages and other emergencies. These kinds of lights and fans are perfect for camping as well.
Home Depot currently has one of Ridgid's highest-rated lighting kits on sale. The 18V Cordless 360° Area Light Kit usually retails for $406.00, but the entire bundle is available for just $228.00 at the time of writing, a 44% discount. That said, there are a few things you might want to know about this kit before you head to your local Home Depot to get one for yourself. Thus, we'll cover what's included in the kit, the specs and features, and discuss the value proposition and owner reviews.
What comes in the Ridgid 18V Cordless 360° Area Light Kit?
This Ridgid kit isn't actually a collection of different kinds of lights, but one that focuses on empowering one tool, the Ridgid 18V Cordless 360° LED Area Light. It has three brightness settings, with the brightest setting producing up to 2,000 lumens of white light, and the lowest setting lasting up to 18 hours when used in concert with one of Ridgid's AC840060 18V 6.0Ah MAX Output Batteries. The area of this light can also be adjusted, with options for a full 360-degree radius, as well as front- or rear-only 180-degree illumination. It has an integrated hanging hook, can be mounted on a tripod, or simply set down on its built-in standing arms. On top of all that, it also has integrated USB Type-A and USB Type-C charging ports that are sufficient to charge small mobile devices. This usually retails for around $129.00 on its own.
You also get a carrying bag and a charger, but the real value to be found in this deal comes in the form of the two included 4.0Ah Ridgid batteries. These are high-capacity batteries that will keep this light going for hours, and which can also serve as a great jumping-off point for anyone who's interested in starting or expanding a collection of Ridgid's power tools. The bag, charger, and batteries can also be purchased as a set with an MSRP of $277.00, so buying them with the kit is already saving you money, even without the area light.
What do users think of the Ridgid 18V Cordless 360° Area Light Kit?
We weren't joking when we said that the Ridgid 18V Cordless 360° Area Light Kit is one of its top-rated products within the company's outdoor power equipment collection. Over 3,200 customers have reviewed the kit on Home Depot's website, and nearly all of them have had positive things to say about it. The kit has an aggregate score of 4.8 out of five, with 93% of customers claiming that they would recommend the light to others.
A majority of the positive reviews appear to be more focused on the batteries than the light itself, arguing that they are what really give the kit its value. These users have stated that the batteries are a perfect balance of size and capacity for the light, as well as other hand power tools such as drills, sanders, and saws. Those that do mention the light itself as reasons for their reviews state that it's bright, light weight, and that both the hanger and charging ports work exceptionally well. They claim that it can easily light up a room in area mode and that it produces a powerful beam when used directionally.
Of the few negative reviews that the kit did receive, most appeared to be from people claiming that they found the included charger to be small and flimsy looking. Interestingly enough, there are also both positive and negative reviews that mention Ridgid's lifetime warranty. Most users seem thrilled to have lifetime coverage, though there are some who claim that registering the products can be a hassle and that Ridgid is sometimes unresponsive to claims.