Home Depot's Highly-Rated $410 Ridgid 18V Area Light Bundle Is On Sale For $230

We weren't joking when we said that the Ridgid 18V Cordless 360° Area Light Kit is one of its top-rated products within the company's outdoor power equipment collection. Over 3,200 customers have reviewed the kit on Home Depot's website, and nearly all of them have had positive things to say about it. The kit has an aggregate score of 4.8 out of five, with 93% of customers claiming that they would recommend the light to others.

A majority of the positive reviews appear to be more focused on the batteries than the light itself, arguing that they are what really give the kit its value. These users have stated that the batteries are a perfect balance of size and capacity for the light, as well as other hand power tools such as drills, sanders, and saws. Those that do mention the light itself as reasons for their reviews state that it's bright, light weight, and that both the hanger and charging ports work exceptionally well. They claim that it can easily light up a room in area mode and that it produces a powerful beam when used directionally.

Of the few negative reviews that the kit did receive, most appeared to be from people claiming that they found the included charger to be small and flimsy looking. Interestingly enough, there are also both positive and negative reviews that mention Ridgid's lifetime warranty. Most users seem thrilled to have lifetime coverage, though there are some who claim that registering the products can be a hassle and that Ridgid is sometimes unresponsive to claims.