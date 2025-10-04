Is There A Difference Between Harbor Freight's Black And White Zip Ties?

In the hardware store arena, Harbor Freight has spent the past few decades growing itself from a small-time mail-order tool business into one of the most notable players in the game, and now boasts more than 1,600 stores nationwide. You may not realize it, but these days, Harbor Freight even owns many of the brands it sells in its stores, including Storehouse, which makes, among other things, small storage options, clamps, and zip ties that are available in both black and white versions.

Zip ties can be used for many things around the house, but they can be particularly useful if you've got loose wires that need tying down or even tying together. They can also be handy if you've got holiday decorations you want to hang without nails, staples, or adhesives. We recently even deemed zip ties to be one of several essential items to have around when working on your laptop or PC.

From a strictly surface-level examination, there doesn't appear to be much that sets the zip ties apart other than color. For instance, they are both made of a durable nylon that can function between -40 and 185 degrees Fahrenheit. They come in 100-pack options and are offered in various sizes ranging from 4 to 24 inches in length. While cost can vary based on size, at the moment, the 11-inch zip ties are selling for $1.94 for a 100-pack in either color. There is, however, one important difference to consider: only the black zip ties are resistant to UV rays.