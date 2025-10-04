Apple Pay Users Can Now Use Affirm - Here's How To Add It To Your Apple Wallet

Cash used to be king. Now, many of us find it bizarre when someone pays with a Jackson or, in an even more rare sight, pulls out a checkbook. The U.S. began its march to a cashless payment system more than 70 years ago with the Diners Club card. Other credit cards and debit cards followed, allowing consumers to leave the bulky cash at the bank.

Apple introduced Apple Pay to the world in 2014 as an easy and secure way to get through the checkout line. By that point, most people were already carrying their phones everywhere they went and with Apple Pay, you simply pull out your phone and leave your wallet in your pocket or handbag. At first, you could link a debit or credit card, then Apple added PayPal and Apple Cash. It briefly offered a pay later option, but that only lasted a year. If you miss Apple Pay Later, you now have a new option: Affirm, which lets you pay for a product or service over time.

Affirm offers its "buy now, pay later" loans, with no hidden fees or compound interest, in a variety of formats. Previously, customers selected it as a payment option when shopping with an Affirm partner, such as Amazon, or by using the Affirm app. Buyers can now add it to their Apple wallet in just three easy steps and use it anywhere contactless payments are accepted.