Why Apple Pay Later Is Being Discontinued Just One Year After Launch
In the last few years, when shopping online, you may have noticed the addition of a new way to pay beyond the traditional options like a credit card, PayPal, or store-specific credit. That would be short-term installment loan plans deducted automatically from your provided bank account, usually from companies like Affirm, Klarna, or SplitIt. In the form that's promoted most strongly, these companies allow you to divide a purchase into a few installments, generally auto-deducted every two-to-four weeks, often with no APR. If you don't trust yourself to pay off a zero percent APR loan during the promotional period but want some kind of access to an installment plan with a comparable interest rate, then the automatic nature could be pretty attractive.
In March 2023, Apple launched its own version of the short-term installment loan model, Apple Pay Later on a limited basis and made it widely available to all U.S.-based iPhone and iPad users the following October. The implementation was pretty familiar, four payments over a six-week period covering purchases up to $1,000. A big name like Apple that already had its own "wallet" ecosystem made plenty of sense to enter that space, but there's been a hiccup. In June 2024, Apple told 9to5Mac that Apple Pay Later is being phased out, albeit with an important caveat. How and why? Read on to find out.
The end of Apple Pay Later explained
Apple's in-house program buy-now-pay-later program was only available to U.S. Apple device owners. That, according to the statement that Apple gave 9to5Mac, is a key to why the iPhone maker is pulling the program. Instead, the company's rolling out a global version that instead relies on partner lenders, as part of Apple Pay.
"Starting later this year, users across the globe will be able to access installment loans offered through credit and debit cards, as well as lenders, when checking out with Apple Pay," Apple said in the statement. "With the introduction of this new global installment loan offering, we will no longer offer Apple Pay Later in the U.S." Apple's goal here is to expand the program across the world under one unified system, while shuttering its in-house Apple Pay Later program. The actual feature isn't going away permanently and customers who still have outstanding loans will, of course, be able to pay them off.
According to Apple, the loans in the refreshed version of Apple Pay in the U.S. will be backed by Citi, Synchrony, and "issuers with Fiserv." They'll be joined by ANZ in Australia, CaixaBank in Spain, and both HSBC and Monzo in the United Kingdom. American users will also be able to access Affirm directly through Apple Pay.