Thrifty Homeowners Are Avoiding Rooftop Solar Panels & Investing In Cheap Plug-And-Play Options

A plug-and-play solar panel system is a scaled-down version of a rooftop solar panel. At a minimum, it consists of two to four panels, a grid-tied microinverter, mounting hardware, and a cable. Some vendors, however, bundle in a power monitor and battery too.

The plug-and-play solar panel system generally works the same way as the traditional rooftop solar. During the day, the panels use the sun to produce DC power, which they then feed to the microinverter. The microinverter plugs into a regular wall outlet in your home using the included cable. When it receives DC power from the panel, it converts it to AC — the type your appliances need — and sends it to your home via the outlet it's connected to. This is what powers your appliances. If the plug-and-play solar comes with a connected battery, any excess energy your home doesn't need is sent to the battery for nighttime use. If your system doesn't have a battery, though, you can only benefit from the plug-and-play solar during daytime (but not necessarily just when the sun is out — solar panels work even when it's cloudy).

Capacity-wise, plug-and-play solar panels are typically rated at under 2,000W for the entire system. This, unfortunately, won't be enough for your entire home, unlike a rooftop system, but it can run the essentials like fridge, router, air conditioner, lights, and laptop and phone charger. Because of its small scale, it's naturally more affordable upfront. Depending on the capacity, you're looking at paying around $1,000 to $2,000 for the basic setup and double that price for one with a battery. For instance, the EcoFlow STREAM system costs $1,599 for an 800W system, while the SolarFlow Kit from Zendure (1,640W with battery) will set you back $3,900, compared to $25,000 to $33,000 for traditional solar panels.