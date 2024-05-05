Installing Solar Panels On Your Balcony: Is It A Good Idea?

While one of the most common myths about solar panels is that renters can't use them, the truth is that, yes, you can put solar panels on a balcony. However, you'll want to take a few things into consideration before doing so. You should start by checking local building codes and zoning laws, which vary greatly between cities and states. In most locations, you'll need a permit before installing solar panels, even on a balcony. Once you have all of that in order, you'll want to take a look at the amount of available space on your balcony because this will determine the size and number of panels you can install or whether it's even feasible. The more space you have, the more energy you can potentially generate.

Your balcony's orientation is also important in determining whether it makes sense to install solar panels. Solar panels should face south in the Northern Hemisphere to get maximum exposure to the sun. This ideal setup minimizes shade during the sunniest times of the day. East and west-facing balconies can still receive a good amount of sunlight, but it'll be less than the amount a south-facing balcony receives. If your balcony faces north, you won't receive enough sun exposure to make solar panels worth it.

If you've determined that your balcony is big enough and gets enough sunlight to install solar panels, you also need to consider whether it can support the weight of the panels and their mounting systems. Furthermore, before installation, you'll need your landlord or building management's approval. They should be able to help you determine whether your balcony is suitable.