Can You Use Solar Panels In An Apartment? What You Should Know

According to Zillow, at least 53% of U.S. Americans who rent live in an apartment building. With that number poised to grow thanks to the ever-increasing cost of homeownership, many renters are searching for ways to improve their renting experience and cut down on expenses. One of the ways that homeowners have been able to reduce their bills recently is to take advantage of modern, clean energy solutions, like solar. For homeowners, installing a solar setup isn't too difficult. They simply have to get permission from their local government to install the panels on their roof or choose to install them in a different location and then hire a company to complete the installation or do it themselves. For renters, things are a bit more complicated.

Firstly, it is possible to use solar panels in an apartment. However, that's a bit of a nuanced statement because installing solar panels in an apartment is not the same as doing it in a house you own. While you have many options for solar power, even in an apartment, there are several things to consider before you try to DIY a solar setup in your rental unit. You'll have to determine how much space you have available and how much power you can generate in that space. You should also keep in mind the fact that you may need permission from your landlord, especially if you want to install a more robust solar system. We explored various types of solar panels, from portable window panels to complete terrace setups, and we composed this article based on expert advice and consumer testimony. That said, we'll dive into our methodology later. For now, here's everything you need to know about using solar panels in an apartment.