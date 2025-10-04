The engine is the beating heart of a vehicle, and if it fails, most people will either invest in a new engine or simply buy a new car. However, if the vehicle is salvageable, and you don't want to shell out a ton of money for a brand-new engine, investing in a used engine can be a great alternative. So, how much should you expect to pay for a used car engine? According to industry estimates, a typical used engine is likely going to set you back between $800 and $3,500, but the exact price depends on the condition, the vehicle in question, and the mileage.

If you want to go even lower, self-service yards where customers remove engines themselves offer the cheapest used engines on the market — sometimes for under $200. Larger car parts suppliers showcase how used engine costs can scale dramatically with regard to the engine condition, the mileage, and the vehicle. Cheaper high-mileage 4-cylinder engines cost as low as $250 while larger low-mileage luxury car or truck engines go for more than $15,000.

Imported Japanese engines also cover a wide spread. For example, a rare performance engine like a 3-liter Toyota 2JZ GTE costs $17,000 whereas a commuter-friendly Toyota Corolla 1.8-liter engine costs $999. Ultimately, there are no one-size-fits-all solutions when it comes to engine replacement costs, but there are ways you can manage the expense more effectively. Having sourced many used engines, from a 1.8L VW four-cylinder to a 30-year-old Mercedes 500SL V8, I've learned the hard way of what to avoid, so this guide will help you skip my mistakes.