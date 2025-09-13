What You Need To Know About Jasper Remanufactured Engines & Transmissions

The Jasper remanufacturing process involves a complete disassembly of all components, followed by thorough cleaning, inspection, and replacement of all the parts that do not meet original factory standards. This involves more than just reconditioning parts; although similar, the latter process is not as meticulous as it does not return the part to its original specification and falls short of assurance standards required for warranty coverage.

The difference between remanufactured and rebuilt engines is even more drastic, and that is what makes Jasper unique. The core of its business is remanufacturing; speaking with Formlabs, Shane Petty, a product development engineer at Jasper, explained, "Through our remanufacturing process, we are able to take a unit that has failed and produce one that meets or exceeds its original performance." He also went on to add that Jasper replaces all of the components that do not meet its stringent standards, and that every remanufactured engine and transmission is rigorously tested before delivery.

Jasper also backs most of its remanufactured engines and transmissions with a 3-year or 100,000-mile warranty, while heavy-duty applications mostly have an 18-month or 100,000-mile guarantee. This also helps Jasper stand out, since the majority of remanufactured engines come with comparably shorter warranty coverage.