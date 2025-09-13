What You Need To Know About Jasper Remanufactured Engines & Transmissions
If a car's engine or transmission goes bad, it often signals the end of the road for said car. However, if the vehicle is actually worth saving, installing a different engine or transmission becomes a viable option. Some owners turn to brand new or used replacements to get the car up and running again, while others look for junkyard engines. That said, there's another option to consider, and this is where Jasper remanufactured engines and transmissions come into play.
The Jasper Engines & Transmissions company was founded back in 1942. Currently owned by parent company Jasper Holdings Inc., Jasper Remanufactured Engines & Transmissions is one of the largest remanufacturers and has a reputation for remanufacturing all kinds of car parts. This includes gasoline and diesel engines, transmissions, differentials, and even electric motors for trucks, passenger vehicles, boats, and SUVs. Here is everything you need to know about Jasper remanufactured engines & transmissions and what makes them unique.
What makes Jasper stand out
The Jasper remanufacturing process involves a complete disassembly of all components, followed by thorough cleaning, inspection, and replacement of all the parts that do not meet original factory standards. This involves more than just reconditioning parts; although similar, the latter process is not as meticulous as it does not return the part to its original specification and falls short of assurance standards required for warranty coverage.
The difference between remanufactured and rebuilt engines is even more drastic, and that is what makes Jasper unique. The core of its business is remanufacturing; speaking with Formlabs, Shane Petty, a product development engineer at Jasper, explained, "Through our remanufacturing process, we are able to take a unit that has failed and produce one that meets or exceeds its original performance." He also went on to add that Jasper replaces all of the components that do not meet its stringent standards, and that every remanufactured engine and transmission is rigorously tested before delivery.
Jasper also backs most of its remanufactured engines and transmissions with a 3-year or 100,000-mile warranty, while heavy-duty applications mostly have an 18-month or 100,000-mile guarantee. This also helps Jasper stand out, since the majority of remanufactured engines come with comparably shorter warranty coverage.
The story of Jasper Engines & Transmissions
The company itself was founded by Alvin C. Ruxer, a Ford dealership operator turned businessman who also founded a community college, a horse farm, and a state bank. The company changed hands in 1987 when it was transferred to new owners, the Schwenk and Bawel families. Finally, in the late 2000s, the company became part of Jasper Holdings Inc., a larger parent entity created to oversee its employee-owned structure. Since then, Jasper Holdings Inc. has been a success, recording more than $1 billion in revenue in 2023, with Jasper Remanufactured Engines & Transmissions contributing about 60% of that revenue as of 2024.
Today, the favorable industry reputation of Jasper remanufactured car parts is reflected in the fact that professional garages, service centers, and repair shops recommend Jasper products due to proven quality, U.S. manufacturing tradition, and superior warranty coverage. There are a few things one should know before buying remanufactured engines, but for those who choose to go that route, Jasper is likely to be a top contender thanks to its size, scale, and reputation. Ultimately, few can deny that Jasper-remanufactured engines and transmissions deserve their place in the industry, as the products' adoption and market relevance speak for themselves.