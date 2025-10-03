Southwest Airlines Now Requires The Removal Of A Common, Yet Crucial Item For Some Passengers
Lithium batteries are a critical component in many modern electronic devices, but they come with safety risks. Southwest Airlines announced in September 2025 that it was changing its policy to account for those risks, although the changes won't be welcome news for some passengers with disabilities. According to an internal memo sent by the company to its employees and seen by Reuters, passengers now have to remove lithium batteries from mobility devices such as powered wheelchairs and scooters before they are allowed to board. Once they are removed, passengers will then be able to bring the batteries into the aircraft cabin separately.
This is due to an increase in the number of incidents related to lithium batteries on aircraft, with 62 verified incidents already reported in 2025 as of September 29, according to the FAA. Some of those incidents have led to the injury of passengers or airline staff. In the memo, Southwest said, "Lithium batteries have become one of the most common sources of smoke and fire incidents on aircraft. While these events are rare, quick access and visibility are critical to keeping everyone onboard safe."
When does Southwest's new battery policy start?
The policy went into effect on September 25th, making Southwest one of the first American carriers to change its policies in response to the FAA's recent safety warnings about lithium batteries. However, it's far from the only global airline to have brought in new rules around lithium batteries, with some Asian airlines banning power banks from being used on flights in the wake of a significant incident on an Air Busan flight in January 2025. The incident saw a power bank catch fire while the aircraft was in flight, leading to multiple injuries and critical damage to the aircraft.
Southwest plans to make further changes to its battery policy starting in January 2026, when it will ban all lithium batteries with a capacity over 300 Wh. TSA already enforces separate rules around lithium battery-powered power banks and chargers, and may confiscate batteries that exceed its limits or aren't clearly marked with a capacity. With both the new rules incoming and existing rules already in place, it's always best to double-check that your power bank meets all the necessary criteria before you fly, to avoid any headaches at the airport.