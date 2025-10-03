Southwest Airlines Now Requires The Removal Of A Common, Yet Crucial Item For Some Passengers

Lithium batteries are a critical component in many modern electronic devices, but they come with safety risks. Southwest Airlines announced in September 2025 that it was changing its policy to account for those risks, although the changes won't be welcome news for some passengers with disabilities. According to an internal memo sent by the company to its employees and seen by Reuters, passengers now have to remove lithium batteries from mobility devices such as powered wheelchairs and scooters before they are allowed to board. Once they are removed, passengers will then be able to bring the batteries into the aircraft cabin separately.

This is due to an increase in the number of incidents related to lithium batteries on aircraft, with 62 verified incidents already reported in 2025 as of September 29, according to the FAA. Some of those incidents have led to the injury of passengers or airline staff. In the memo, Southwest said, "Lithium batteries have become one of the most common sources of smoke and fire incidents on aircraft. While these events are rare, quick access and visibility are critical to keeping everyone onboard safe."