What Are DeWalt's Oil-Resistant Batteries For, And Do You Need Them?
DeWalt has a line of oil-resistant lithium-ion batteries for all those professionals who work with their tools in oily, greasy, solvent-covered environments. They're available in more than half a dozen variants across the 12V Max, 20V Max, XR PowerStack, and Flexvolt platforms. The lineup also includes 2Ah, 3Ah, and 5Ah options for 12V tools; 2Ah and 5Ah batteries for 20V tools; compact and 5Ah XR PowerStack versions; and a 9Ah Flexvolt model. DeWalt also offers a tool kit that bundles the 20V Max XR mid-range impact wrench with oil-resistant batteries. (It's one of the best cordless impact wrenches you can buy, for the record.)
These oil-resistant models come with the same core functions as the brand's standard lithium-ion batteries, including DeWalt's LED charger lights that display the battery level. However, they're far from identical to DeWalt's non-oil-resistant line: these batteries are built with a unique glass-filled nylon housing that's there to help resist chemical corrosion. They also come with rubber overmolding to reduce damage from drops and to prevent scuffing from work surfaces. It's all there to help keep oils, grease, and solvents from seeping into the battery housing. Not to mention, the extra durability provides some nice peace of mind.
What does performance look like for DeWalt's oil-resistant batteries?
With capacities ranging from compact 2Ah models to high-output 9Ah options, DeWalt's oil-resistant batteries still give users the same kind of flexibility as the brand's non-oil-resistant models. No matter if you prioritize lighter weight, longer runtime, or greater compatibility, DeWalt has an oil-resistant option that'll work for you. (Whether or not you need one, well... we'll get to that.)
For example, the 20V Max 5Ah version weighs about a pound and a half, charges in roughly an hour and a half, and is compatible with all 20V Max tools and chargers. Compare this to the Flexvolt 20V/60V Max 9Ah model, which weighs about three and a half pounds and can be used with both 20V and 60V Max systems.
All are covered by DeWalt's three-year limited warranty (except, strangely, the 12V Max Oil-Resistant 3Ah Battery — it only has a two-year limited warranty). It's the same warranty protection you can expect to find with the majority of DeWalt's non-oil-resistant battery products.
Do you need an oil-resistant DeWalt battery?
Whether or not you need these batteries depends on how you plan to use them. For workers in automotive shops, factories, or maintenance facilities where tools are going to frequently come into contact with grease or solvents, the special oil-resistant line could be worth looking into. (Maybe it's DeWalt's attempt at becoming one of those tool brands mechanics and auto repair shop owners love?)
For other trades such as carpentry or residential construction, where exposure to oils is going to be much more limited, the benefits are probably going to be less noticeable... unless the more durable casing and the nylon housing specifically appeal to you. Everyone else can probably get by just fine with the standard models.
Keep in mind: The oil-resistant versions give you similar performance to standard DeWalt batteries, but they tend to cost more (and, in some cases, add weight). For example, looking at DeWalt retailer Acme Tools, the 12V Max Oil Resistant 3.0Ah Battery costs twenty dollars extra and weighs slightly more than the brand's standard 12V Max 3.0Ah Li-Ion Battery.
With these differences in mind, DeWalt's oil-resistant batteries should be saved for those who frequently come into contact with lubricants, solvents, or chemicals. Even then, you might not have ever noticed a need for something like this – A quick search reveals very few online seem to have experienced oil-derived chemical corrosion with their batteries to begin with. Still, there's no denying the appeal of the rugged look.