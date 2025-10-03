What Is A Cummins Bypass Cable And How Does It Work?

For years, Ram heavy-duty trucks were among the easiest pickups to work on electronically. If you owned a pre-2018 model, plugging into the OBD-II port — that small connector under the dash found in every modern car — gave you wide-open access. You could clear a stubborn check engine light, recalibrate for larger tires, or even load a custom tune with EFILive. That simplicity, and the openness it allowed, is part of what made Cummins trucks a favorite for DIYers and small diesel shops.

That changed with the 2018 model year. Ram introduced the Secure Gateway Module (SGW), a system that turned the once-open OBD-II port into a half-locked door. Reading data like boost pressure, fuel range, or trouble codes still worked, but the SGW blocked any attempts to modify the system. FCA/Stellantis said the SGW was introduced for cybersecurity and emissions compliance, but many owners felt like they'd lost control over systems they used to access freely.

The answer the diesel community turned to is what's now called a Cummins bypass cable (also called an SGW bypass harness or a security bypass cable). The cable doesn't tune the truck by itself, though. Instead, it simply reroutes your diagnostic tool around the SGW and restores the same level of access that pre-2018 trucks had. Scan tools like AlfaOBD, EFILive, and JScan (usually paired with an OBDLink adapter) handle the actual diagnostics, tuning, and coding — from flashing CSP5 tunes and adjusting speedometer calibrations to enabling remote start or modifying mileage settings.