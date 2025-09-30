Home Depot's Bestselling $200 Milwaukee M18 Compact Drill/Driver Set Is On Sale For $100

Milwaukee's M18 compact drill/driver is a solid choice for both professionals and DIY enthusiasts. On Home Depot's website, it holds a 4.7 out of 5-star rating based on over 1,300 reviews, with many customers praising its combination of power and portability.

The M18 compact drill/driver kit has received overwhelmingly positive reviews on Amazon as well. Notably, one user praised battery life, claiming to have used the drill for 8 hours straight and only used half of the battery. On Reddit, one user said that "you could get away with this being your only drill and ... pretty much do everything with it," noting that the M18 offers versatile features and plenty of power.

Negative reviews on Amazon, Home Depot, and Milwaukee's website mostly involve defective batteries rather than issues with the drill itself. Though this is worth keeping in mind, the chances of purchasing a defective Milwaukee product should be quite low, being that TTI-owned Milwaukee is a major tool brand with an excellent reputation.