Home Depot's Bestselling $200 Milwaukee M18 Compact Drill/Driver Set Is On Sale For $100
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Milwaukee's M18 compact drill/driver kit, regularly priced at $199, is currently on sale for $99 at Home Depot. This small, brushless drill measures just 5.7 inches long and weighs 3.2 pounds with the battery, but produces an impressive 550 in-lbs of torque and can operate at a maximum speed of 1,700 rpm. The kit includes an M18 Redlithium 2.0 CP compact battery, an M18/M12 multi-voltage charger, and a carrying bag.
The M18 drill/driver features an all-metal gear case and 1/2-inch metal chuck for durability, while Milwaukee's Redlink Intelligence system monitors performance, helping to prevent overload and damage. The M18 drill/driver is part of Milwaukee's M18 tools system, which includes over 250 tools. Milwaukee backs the drill with a five-year warranty, as well as a two-year warranty on the battery. But who is the M18 drill/driver kit for, and what do users have to say about it? Here's what you need to know.
Performance and owner reviews
Milwaukee's M18 compact drill/driver is a solid choice for both professionals and DIY enthusiasts. On Home Depot's website, it holds a 4.7 out of 5-star rating based on over 1,300 reviews, with many customers praising its combination of power and portability.
The M18 compact drill/driver kit has received overwhelmingly positive reviews on Amazon as well. Notably, one user praised battery life, claiming to have used the drill for 8 hours straight and only used half of the battery. On Reddit, one user said that "you could get away with this being your only drill and ... pretty much do everything with it," noting that the M18 offers versatile features and plenty of power.
Negative reviews on Amazon, Home Depot, and Milwaukee's website mostly involve defective batteries rather than issues with the drill itself. Though this is worth keeping in mind, the chances of purchasing a defective Milwaukee product should be quite low, being that TTI-owned Milwaukee is a major tool brand with an excellent reputation.