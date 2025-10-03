The US Military's New Cargo Plane Has 12 Times More Space Than A C-17

The U.S. military is known for having some beastly machines in its ranks. On one hand, you have your comparatively small yet extremely lethal weapon platforms, such as the venerated and equally feared F-35 Lightning II and F-22 Raptor fighter jets, while on the other are behemoths like the USS Gerald R. Ford and the AC-130 gunship by Lockheed Martin. On the side of 'size matters' comes the WindRunner, an ultra-large air cargo aircraft developed by aerospace and energy company Radia, which is currently on track to become the world's largest aircraft.

The WindRunner has already made waves worldwide, not just because it will have ten times the volume of the Boeing 777, but also due to its ability to land on semi-prepared strips as short as 6,000 feet. If that's not impressive enough, Radia has confirmed that the massive aircraft will see applications as both a commercial cargo hauler and a military aircraft, the latter of which is why we are here.

The WindRunner will have 12 times more space than the mammoth Boeing C-17 Globemaster III, a behemoth that has long ruled the skies as the airlift force's most flexible cargo aircraft. While taking on the likes of such a plane might seem like a fool's errand, the WindRunner seems to have what it takes to succeed.