Is It Safe To Keep Driving With The Car Battery Light On?

When you start a car, you are initiating the chain reaction to get your car running and driving. Apart from the obvious part of turning the key or pressing the start button, the first component of that chain reaction is your car's battery. It sends power to the starter motor to crank the engine to life. Once the engine starts, however, the battery doesn't sit back and relax; it stays charged by the alternator, so you can start your car again. The battery might not be as exciting as your engine, but it's a vital part of your car's overall health that requires care.

Say you're driving along and the battery light rears its ugly head on your dashboard. How severe is this light? Should you pull over now and call a tow truck? Can you limp your way to an auto parts store or mechanic, or can you just ignore it and take a look later? Not necessarily.

Right off the bat, you shouldn't ignore it. If your car doesn't drive or function any differently after the light comes on, you likely don't need to call it quits and call your buddy with a trailer. It does, however, require prompt attention before you drive anywhere else.