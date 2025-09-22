When A Solid Check Engine Light Turns On, How Long Is It Safe To Keep Driving?

Modern-day vehicles are equipped with numerous sensors designed to monitor every aspect of the car. If one of these systems detects an issue, it is likely to trigger the warning system, which will alert you to the problem. It's important to understand what some of the most common dashboard warning lights mean so that when they come on, you know which car part to address. Sometimes these warning lights can flash once, turn on intermittently, or stay on for an extended period of time. The check engine light can be any of the three. So, what do you do when a solid check engine light turns on, and how long is it safe to keep driving if that happens?

In most cases, you can continue driving for a short while without risking major harm. As Dave Cappert at the National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) explained to Consumer Reports, a solid check engine light "doesn't mean you have to pull the car over to the side of the road and call a tow truck. It does mean you should get the car checked out as soon as possible." However, if the light coming on is accompanied by a serious problem such as overheating, fuel leaks, or severe loss of power, it is best to stop immediately.