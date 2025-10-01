One Of Safari's Best Features Just Got Removed In macOS Tahoe And iPadOS 26

With the release of macOS Monterey back in 2021, Apple introduced a change that proved to be pretty controversial. In Safari, the company added an optional "compact" tagging alongside the option to collapse tab titles into icons. Enabling compact mode in the browser merged the URL bar and the tab row into a single line. With the release of macOS Tahoe, that option has been silently removed, and a similar change has been implemented for the mobile version of Safari in iPadOS 26.

So far, the "Tabs" section within Safari settings has offered two views of the browser: Compact and Separate. The overarching idea behind the compact view was to free up vertical space. On machines with smaller screens, it opened up more vertical screen space to accommodate the website content. With the added flexibility of condensing tab titles into icons, it offered a noticeably cleaner and sleeker view while browsing the web with Safari.

Unfortunately, Apple has decided to pull that flexibility, and there is no longer an option to get back the compact view in macOS Tahoe and iPadOS 26. And it seems that Safari users are not particularly happy about this shift, especially considering that compact mode was an optional feature and not enabled by default. Additionally, keeping it would make more sense, especially on iPads with a screen smaller than 13 inches. So far, across the user community on Reddit or Apple's official support forum, no third-party tools or hacks have popped up that could bring it back.