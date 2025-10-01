Electrical Devices Are A No-Go For Horse Racing (Unless You Want A 10-Year Ban)

Today, it isn't a novelty to find yourself in an electric-powered vehicle. We are all used to electricity powering our rides; there are even electric aircraft. However, as one horse trainer recently discovered, there are limits to just how far we can push the marriage of transport and electricity. The trainer, Isidro Castro, was banned for ten years from training race horses after electrical devices were discovered during a search by Horseracing Integrity and Wagering Unit investigators on 19 August 2025. During the search, two electrical devices were found in the trainer's vehicle.

Castro fell foul of a Horseracing Integrity and Safety Authority (HISA) rule that bans the use of any device intended to "increase or retard the speed of a covered horse." The only exception to this rule is the use of a riding crop. Despite initially denying knowing they were in his vehicle, Castro later changed his story and claimed he'd merely found the devices and picked them up.

He isn't the first member of the horse racing profession to receive such a ban. Another example of a ten-year ban was issued to jockey Tomas Mejia in September 2021. The jockey was convicted of using a "buzzer" to administer an electric shock to "persuade" his horse to go quicker. These are just two examples of the illegal use of buzzers (often referred to as batteries, machines, or jiggers). Let's take a closer look at the use of these devices and why they are banned.