What Gives Old V8s That Classic Sound? (And How Modern Engines Lost It)

When it comes to defining a car's character, a crucial component lies in the engine sound. Whether it's an operatic Ferrari V12, or the burble from a Subaru boxer, there are certain sounds we identify with one particular type of car more than any other. When talking about classic muscle cars, nothing comes to mind more clearly than the animalistic growl of an old school V8. What exactly produces this sound, and why is it seemingly lost in today's world?

The short answer lies in the way these engines were constructed. Older, more mechanical V8s featured no real sound deadening such as specialized mufflers and catalytic converters on the exhaust end. On the intake end, they sported carburetors linked to a mechanic throttle body and a basic intake that generally rested right on top of the engine block, meaning there's less stuff in the way that modifies the sound.

Moreover, the way these engines work differs drastically to how most modern cars work. Carburetors gave way to fuel injection in the 80s, emissions controls standardized certain types of exhaust systems, cam profiles are different, and so on.

Effectively, this means that no engine today can truly emulate the iconic sound signature of a classic V8 without modification, but what causes them to sound this way, specifically? What components do modern engines have that classic muscle cars don't that modify the sound in specific ways outside of just generic intake and exhaust? Let's take a closer look at how engines actually produce noise in the first place, and how these devices modify the sound then versus now.