Here's How Reliable Kias Are, According To Consumer Reports

Kia's journey, especially on American shores, has been a fascinating one spread over decades. It didn't start out perfectly, at least from a reputation standpoint, as Kia first focused on selling remarkably cheap cars, instead of trying to compete within the more luxurious and premium segments. However, as the years rolled on, Kia became more adventurous, opting to add SUVs, well-equipped sedans, hatchbacks, and eventually a smattering of hybrid models into its ever-growing model range. This continual improvement and expansion of cars offered has resulted in Kia's brand image taking a complete 180, as the Korean automaker now sits among the more highly recommended and reliable brands currently in the U.S.

Reputation only goes so far, though. For prospective buyers who are thinking of switching from their current preferred brand to Kia, they'd likely rather see hard evidence on just how reliable Kia cars are. Thankfully, Consumer Reports (CR) offers us just such data. CR has ranked 22 leading automakers according to their reliability, and this information tells us exactly how Kia fares against key competitors.

The top performers are still comfortably ahead of the Korean automaker — this includes brands like Toyota, Subaru, and Honda – but Kia isn't lagging too far behind. In fact, Kia sits in a fairly middling position, just at the tail end of the top 40%, outperforming some big names, like Ford, Volvo, and Volkswagen. Surprisingly, Kia is only marginally behind some really aspirational and premium brands, namely BMW and Audi, which speaks volumes about the quality on offer from Kia's much more attainable models.