Earth's Longest Light Rail Line Is About To Get Even Longer

America is a vast country that relies heavily on cars and an intricate interstate system. When we think of rail transit, many of us often think of Europe, but the longest light rail line in the world is actually here in the U.S., and it's only getting longer.

Spanning 48.5 miles, LA Metro's A Line takes the crown for the longest light rail line, and a new expansion is adding 9.5 miles to that. The A Line, which opened in 1990 and is the oldest in the LA Metro system, was originally called the Blue Line. It runs from Long Beach to the newest station in Pomona, with a major connection in downtown Los Angeles. The Pomona North station recently opened along with three other stops as part of the Foothill Gold Line expansion project. Two additional stations are expected to open by 2030.

Light rail systems are rapid transit that typically have a lower capacity than heavier rail systems, such as Amtrak. They are often used in cities and originate from streetcar systems. They are called "light" not because the trains weigh less but because they carry fewer passengers than other types of rail lines. They typically operate above ground, at what's known as "at-grade," meaning they can operate on streets or even in highway medians. The second-longest light rail line isn't in the U.S., but in Belgium. Known as the Coast Tram, it's 41.6 miles long and offers 68 stops along Belgium's coast.