The Longest Light Rail Line On Earth Is In California (And You Likely Never Even Realized It)
Light rail systems are one of the most pleasant ways to travel, quickly making it one of the most iconic forms of public transit. A close sibling of trams, light rail travels at higher speeds and often has its own right of way on fixed rails. Because it is often built at grade, it is easier to build than underground systems (not to mention easier to build piecemeal, with extensions added as funds and political willpower become available), and its popularity has therefore exploded across the world. You'll find light rail systems dotted across multiple continents, and they've exploded across North America since the late 20th century. Cities including Edmonton, Denver, and Dallas have expanded their light rail systems over the decades, providing an affordable and efficient mode of transportation for commuters and tourists.
The title of longest light rail line, however, has been a cross-continental tug of war — one that California is currently winning. Although Americans may associate robust rail transit with European nations, the lengthiest span of light rail on the globe is currently the prized possession of Los Angeles. Here's how the City of Angels claimed that record, and why it doesn't plan to stop expanding anytime soon.
The Los Angeles Metro A Line is the world's longest, and getting bigger
The Los Angeles Metro carries the city's residents across its sprawl each day, and its A Line is one of the most crucial, carrying millions of riders through the city's sprawl each year. Los Angeles has been quietly building that line out, with new extensions planned to open later this summer, taking the line all the way to Pamona from its other terminus in Long Beach. But since 2023, the A Line has quietly held the record for the world's longest light rail line, with 44 stops spanning 48.5 miles. The reason many people might not have noticed the record-breaking expansion is that it began in July 2020, when the country was suffering from the initial outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The runner-up light rail line is Belgium's Coast Tram, which spans 41.6 miles along the scenic Belgian coastline, carrying passengers to 68 stops and supercharging the European nation's tourist economy. It's an impressive rail line, to be sure, and probably more scenic than the Los Angeles A Line thanks to its waterfront placement. However, as the A Line continues to expand, the Coast Tram's second place gap seems like it will continue to widen. When the new A Line extension out to Pamona is finished, as it's projected to do later this year, it will span yet another 9.1 miles. By 2030, it will stretch all the way to Montclair, adding up to a staggering 58 miles of track from end to end. However, neither the A Line nor the Coastal Tram are anywhere close to the longest train lines in the world.