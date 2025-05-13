The Longest Light Rail Line On Earth Is In California (And You Likely Never Even Realized It)

The Los Angeles Metro carries the city's residents across its sprawl each day, and its A Line is one of the most crucial, carrying millions of riders through the city's sprawl each year. Los Angeles has been quietly building that line out, with new extensions planned to open later this summer, taking the line all the way to Pamona from its other terminus in Long Beach. But since 2023, the A Line has quietly held the record for the world's longest light rail line, with 44 stops spanning 48.5 miles. The reason many people might not have noticed the record-breaking expansion is that it began in July 2020, when the country was suffering from the initial outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The runner-up light rail line is Belgium's Coast Tram, which spans 41.6 miles along the scenic Belgian coastline, carrying passengers to 68 stops and supercharging the European nation's tourist economy. It's an impressive rail line, to be sure, and probably more scenic than the Los Angeles A Line thanks to its waterfront placement. However, as the A Line continues to expand, the Coast Tram's second place gap seems like it will continue to widen. When the new A Line extension out to Pamona is finished, as it's projected to do later this year, it will span yet another 9.1 miles. By 2030, it will stretch all the way to Montclair, adding up to a staggering 58 miles of track from end to end. However, neither the A Line nor the Coastal Tram are anywhere close to the longest train lines in the world.

