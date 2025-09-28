Honda Rebel 250 Top Speed: How Fast Can It Really Go? (According To Owners)
Honda debuted the compact CMX250C, commonly known as the Honda Rebel 250, in 1985. The model saw intermittent production from its introduction through most of the 1990s before becoming a regular part of Honda's cruiser lineup in 1999. Consistent production continued until the model's discontinuation in 2017.
While the Honda Rebel 250 is often considered one of the most reliable Honda motorcycles you can buy, it has never been, nor was it ever intended to be fast. Honda claims the Rebel 250 "could reach 70 miles per hour," a figure that appears to be fairly accurate based on the top speeds reported by owners.
Video evidence posted to YouTube by Srkcycles shows a Honda Rebel 250 reaching speeds of over 65 mph with a rider weighing 180 pounds. However, the reviewer estimates that a top speed of up to 95 mph is possible if riding down a "really big hill" with a strong tailwind. Another Honda Rebel 250, tested by the Love. Live. Go Fast YouTube channel, was able to reach a top speed of 74 mph with a 150 pound rider aboard.
Infectedactual posted on the r/hondarebel subreddit that their "newly rebuilt [Rebel] 250 will not go over 65" on flat ground but will hit 70 mph "doing down a pretty steep hill, leaning down on the handlebars a little." Mojorisn and Fridgitator, both members of the Honda Rebel Forum, relay top speeds for their Rebel 250s approaching 85 mph as indicated by the factory speedometer.
Honda Rebel 250 specs
While the Honda Rebel 250's 30-plus year production run ended in 2017, it's still one of the best used cruiser motorcycles under $3,000. Throughout its production, the Honda Rebel 250 was powered by an air-cooled 234cc parallel-twin engine. The engine features a bore and stroke each measuring 53.0mm, a 9.2:1 compression ratio, and a single overhead camshaft with two valves per cylinder.
A single constant velocity carburetor handles fuel induction. Once the air/fuel mixture is compressed inside the cylinder, the capacitor discharge ignition system energizes the spark plugs that ignite the mixture.
Power is delivered to the 130/90-15 rear tire through a five-speed transmission and sealed O-ring drive chain. A 3.00-18 front tire occupies the space at the other end of the Rebel's 57.1-inch wheelbase. The Rebel 250 uses 33mm front forks with 4.6 inches of travel and dual spring-loaded shocks with 2.9 inches of travel at the rear. The 26.6-inch seat height means that it's intended for smaller riders.
The Honda Rebel 250 is best suited for smaller riders
With its sub-27-inch seat height and 331-pound curb weight, including required fluids and 2.6 gallons of gasoline, the Honda Rebel 250 easily qualifies as one of the lowest and lightest motorcycles suitable for shorter riders. However, the Rebel 250 isn't the ideal motorcycle for every rider with a short inseam.
In order for riders to have the best experience on the Honda Rebel 250 they should be short, light, and not require high levels of performance from their motorcycle. In most cases, these attributes are found in young riders that are new to motorcycling, but they're not the only group that can find joy aboard the Rebel 250.
While the ideal Honda Rebel 250 rider is small, lightweight, satisfied puttering around town, they don't have to be beginners. Even experienced riders can appreciate the Rebel 250's flickable, easy to ride nature, and its estimated 84 mpg fuel economy.
Methodology
Other than Honda's statement that the Rebel 250 "could reach 70 miles per hour," there isn't any definitive information declaring an official top speed for the entry-level Honda cruiser. Video evidence supports the Rebel 250's 70 mph potential and owners often recount substantially higher, but also lower top speeds. However, these sources introduce a considerable range of variables from the weight of the rider, wind direction, slope of the road, and upgrades the individual motorcycles may possess.
Ultimately, the Honda Rebel 250's top speed isn't its primary design objective. It's design makes it a superb entry-level cruiser and a great option for an inexpensive, economical motorcycle for getting around town.