Honda Rebel 250 Top Speed: How Fast Can It Really Go? (According To Owners)

Honda debuted the compact CMX250C, commonly known as the Honda Rebel 250, in 1985. The model saw intermittent production from its introduction through most of the 1990s before becoming a regular part of Honda's cruiser lineup in 1999. Consistent production continued until the model's discontinuation in 2017.

While the Honda Rebel 250 is often considered one of the most reliable Honda motorcycles you can buy, it has never been, nor was it ever intended to be fast. Honda claims the Rebel 250 "could reach 70 miles per hour," a figure that appears to be fairly accurate based on the top speeds reported by owners.

Video evidence posted to YouTube by Srkcycles shows a Honda Rebel 250 reaching speeds of over 65 mph with a rider weighing 180 pounds. However, the reviewer estimates that a top speed of up to 95 mph is possible if riding down a "really big hill" with a strong tailwind. Another Honda Rebel 250, tested by the Love. Live. Go Fast YouTube channel, was able to reach a top speed of 74 mph with a 150 pound rider aboard.

Infectedactual posted on the r/hondarebel subreddit that their "newly rebuilt [Rebel] 250 will not go over 65" on flat ground but will hit 70 mph "doing down a pretty steep hill, leaning down on the handlebars a little." Mojorisn and Fridgitator, both members of the Honda Rebel Forum, relay top speeds for their Rebel 250s approaching 85 mph as indicated by the factory speedometer.