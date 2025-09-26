Microsoft Has Added Anthropic's AI To This Popular Copilot Assistant

Microsoft has poured billions of dollars into OpenAI, the AI giant behind ChatGPT. In return, Microsoft has pushed OpenAI's GPT infrastructure across Copilot experiences, especially those within the Office 365 app ecosystem. Over time, Microsoft developed its own small language models that it's now deploying in certain portions of the Windows experience, including the Settings app. However, OpenAI's GPT foundation has commanded the lion's share of Copilot experiences so far. That is finally changing with the addition of Claude, a family of AI models created by Amazon-backed AI lab, Anthropic.

The Microsoft 365 Copilot bundle now offers access to Anthropic's AI models, and they're also available in Microsoft Copilot Studio, where developers can create AI agents. Anthropic's Claude Sonnet 4 and Claude Opus 4.1 AI models are not replacing OpenAI's GPT models, but they will exist as a choice for users within the Copilot ecosystem. This is a major move, not just for Microsoft and its user base, but also for the close partnership it has shared with OpenAI until now.

More importantly, it implies that even tech giants such as Microsoft might now consider Anthropic's AI tools powerful enough to go head-to-head against those offered by OpenAI. Interestingly, OpenAI has also praised Anthropic's Claude Opus 4.1 model, noting that it offered the strongest results on the GPDval performance test. Claude Opus 4.1 also emerged as the best-performing model when compared to the latest AI models such as GPT-5, Gemini 2.5 Pro, and Grok 4.