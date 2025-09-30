The Common Keychain Mistake That Could Be Ruining Your Car's Ignition

Keychains are a fun way to express some individuality, as people can place nearly any object or character that they like on a loop with their car keys. While keychains may seem like an innocent addition to your person, they can actually cause severe damage to your vehicle's ignition. When people attach more than just a couple of trinkets to their keychain, the whole mess can get pretty heavy and will actually pull down on the ignition.

The issues that arise when a heavy keychain pulls down on the ignition is that it can add stress to the ignition and potentially wear the ignition out prematurely. That can cause your vehicle to not start when you turn the key, and then you're out of luck. However, you can replace your ignition switch for an affordable amount.

Ignition switch replacement can cost anywhere from $50 to a couple hundred dollars, depending on the type of vehicle and the part required. You can actually replace an ignition switch yourself, although it's better to do if you have a bit of wrenching experience. If you do decide to fix your ignition yourself, make sure you have all the correct tools and follow the instructions to the letter.