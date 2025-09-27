Does Driving Faster Use More Gas?

The answer to the question of whether driving faster uses more gas is a resounding yes. Maintaining the posted speed limit gives you the best fuel economy, which the New York State Department of Transportation estimates at a seven to 23% improvement compared to traveling over the limit.

This is because higher road speeds produce increased air resistance, also known as aerodynamic drag, on your vehicle, which requires it to burn more fuel to maintain that higher speed. This directly affects your fuel economy. Higher speeds also generate more drag between your tires and the road surface, causing you to use even more gas. Since speed limits nationwide can vary widely, it's helpful to know the highest and lowest U.S. state speed limits.

Conversely, it is definitely possible to drive too slowly and negatively affect your fuel economy. Driving too far below the speed limit can cause your vehicle to shift into a lower gear, which will worsen your mileage. This type of driving can also have a bad effect on your safety and that of your car's occupants by increasing your risk of a rear-end collision, particularly if the majority of the traffic on that roadway is traveling at a faster speed than you are.