DeWalt 10-Inch Table Saw: How Thick Of Wood Can This Tool Cut?

Chances are, if you need a new tool or are looking to build out a collection, DeWalt has got you covered. The brand has been around for ages, winning over the business of DIYers and professionals alike with its wide tool variety, catering to just about anyone's needs. For example, if you work with wood professionally or have taken it up as a hobby, DeWalt has several tools to consider. One of the most prominent in this field is DeWalt's 10-inch table saw with scissor stand. This sizeable saw has some strong stats behind it, which make it a quite effective and versatile addition to one's arsenal.

Arguably, the most important element of this table saw is the size and thickness of wood it's capable of cutting. According to its DeWalt website listing, it has two maximum cutting depths to note. If it's arranged at a 45-degree angle, it will cut up to 2.25 inches deep. Meanwhile, if it's configured at a 90-degree angle, that maximum cut increases to 3.125 inches. Additionally, it's specified to have a 32 ½-inch rip capacity to account for larger and hardwood materials — a fine consideration for a table saw, which is regarded as one of the most nerve-wracking tools for even professionals to use.

For most applications, these two maximum depths of cut should serve you just fine. Looking over DeWalt's other table saw offerings, one might ask whether there's something capable of cutting thicker material?