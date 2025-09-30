DeWalt 10-Inch Table Saw: How Thick Of Wood Can This Tool Cut?
Chances are, if you need a new tool or are looking to build out a collection, DeWalt has got you covered. The brand has been around for ages, winning over the business of DIYers and professionals alike with its wide tool variety, catering to just about anyone's needs. For example, if you work with wood professionally or have taken it up as a hobby, DeWalt has several tools to consider. One of the most prominent in this field is DeWalt's 10-inch table saw with scissor stand. This sizeable saw has some strong stats behind it, which make it a quite effective and versatile addition to one's arsenal.
Arguably, the most important element of this table saw is the size and thickness of wood it's capable of cutting. According to its DeWalt website listing, it has two maximum cutting depths to note. If it's arranged at a 45-degree angle, it will cut up to 2.25 inches deep. Meanwhile, if it's configured at a 90-degree angle, that maximum cut increases to 3.125 inches. Additionally, it's specified to have a 32 ½-inch rip capacity to account for larger and hardwood materials — a fine consideration for a table saw, which is regarded as one of the most nerve-wracking tools for even professionals to use.
For most applications, these two maximum depths of cut should serve you just fine. Looking over DeWalt's other table saw offerings, one might ask whether there's something capable of cutting thicker material?
How do DeWalt's other table saws compare?
At the time of this writing, there are a few other DeWalt table saw models for sale. Unfortunately, if you're looking into one of these models for your next big carpentry job and are hoping for even thicker material-cutting abilities, you'll likely be disappointed. They don't quite measure up to what the aforementioned DeWalt 10-inch table saw can handle. The closest is a different version of the DeWalt 10-inch table saw. It is an improvement at 45 degrees with a maximum depth of cut of 2.5 inches, though at 90 degrees it only reaches 3 inches, just shy of the other model's 3.125-inch maximum.
From here, the maximum depths only get smaller. The 15-amp 8 and 1/4-inch compact portable table saw reaches 1.75 inches at 45 degrees and 2.563 inches at 90 degrees. Its ripping capacities are 12 inches on the left and 24.5 inches on the right. The 60V Max table saw isn't much better, with maximum depths of 1.75 inches at 45 degrees and 2.5 inches at 90 degrees. The left and right ripping capacities are detailed at 12 and 24 inches, respectively. With all of that said, if you need to cut through thicker wood, looking into products from the other major table saw brands would likely be worth your while.
For many, DeWalt's table saws will get the job done, cutting through reasonably thick wood with little trouble. However, if you need to trim something significantly larger than a few inches in thickness, neither the 10-inch table saw nor any of the other models from the brand will be of much assistance.