The US Army Is Using Soldiers As 'Walking Blood Banks' Like They Did In WWI

Soldiers of the U.S. Army can find themselves stationed in the most remote, challenging places, even Arctic conditions requiring special training. Survival is always at the forefront of their activities, and it's for this reason that they may at times carry such heavy loads. There's one precious resource, however, that soldiers in such remote locations may be in particular need of, and which isn't so easily transported in a backpack: Blood.

In the line of duty, members of the armed forces may be tragically injured, and vital medical aid beyond their essential supplies may be necessary but out of reach. One resourceful way to get around this issue is by having the soldiers themselves serve as walking blood banks, a way of accessing life-saving blood that would otherwise be very difficult to store or transport safely. Medical personnel will typically want to remain within the so-called Golden Hour, a period that the University of Birmingham's Dr Jon Hazeldine describes, per the Midlands Air Ambulance Charity, as the one "within 60-minutes of their injury, a crucial time in which prompt medical treatment is key to survival." Donors in the same unit, as such, are perhaps the most convenient and fastest way of getting that blood to stricken soldiers.

The army continues to develop the technique and explore its implementation, with a September 2025 exercise at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center practicing treating those 'wounded' by simulated artillery strikes using blood donations from their comrades. Unfortunately, it's not as easy as simply finding a willing donor, because for a transfusion, the blood needs to be compatible. The U.S. Army has developed a fascinating way of helping ensure that the process is safe and effective, because whole blood donations, while they've been used for a long time in warfare, have their risks.