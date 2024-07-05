How Does The US Army Equip And Train Soldiers For Arctic Conditions?

Whether it was the Teutonic Knights on frozen Lake Peipus in 1242 A.D., the French fighting the Russians during a blizzard at Eylau in 1807, or the Western Front freezing during the winter of 1916 and 1917 in WWI, many armies have fought in near-Arctic conditions without the right training or equipment. As a result, these military operations usually fail miserably. Determined to prepare its troops against the perils of cold weather the best it could, the U.S. Army created the Alaskan Testing Expedition, which performed cold weather training and equipment testing at Mount McKinley National Park in June 1941.

The training and testing continued over the years, and after the Russo-Finnish winter war, the U.S. Army decided to invest specifically in training soldiers in winter and mountainous conditions. To accomplish this, the 10th Light Division (Alpine) was created on July 15, 1943, and it would be re-designated as the 10th Mountain Division the next year. The 10th put its training to the test in January 1945 by seizing key German positions on Riva Ridge and Mount Belvedere. Five months of intense fighting in Italy saw the 10th Mountain Division destroy five German divisions, proving the value of this training and equipment. But that was just the beginning of arctic weather training for the U.S. Army.