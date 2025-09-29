This 36-Mile Spacecraft Would Take Humanity To The Stars – With No Way Back

Get ready for the ultimate road trip with no return ticket. Engineers and architects have unveiled a concept for a colossal spacecraft named Chrysalis, designed to be a self-sustaining world on a one-way voyage to Alpha Centauri. This is the closest star system to Earth, and it also contains the famous Proxima Centauri, the nearest star to Earth after the Sun.

The renders show off a massive, elongated cylinder composed of distinct, interconnected sections built along a central axis. Its end looks suspiciously like the afterburners of Sukhoi jets. But the graphics don't do justice to the vessel's size. It isn't just a ship — it's a mobile city that stretches an incredible 36 miles from end to end. The mission is to ferry up to 2,400 people across the 4.25-light-year (25-trillion-mile) void on a journey that would span generations. Its metallic structure is made up of multiple concentric layers built around a central core. There's no gravity in space, so to counteract the health effects, the entire structure would slowly rotate to generate artificial gravity.

The innermost layers are dedicated to life support, featuring farms, gardens, and even replicas of Earth's biomes like tropical and boreal forests. Moving outward, you'd find communal spaces like parks and libraries, followed by a layer of 3D-printed homes for the residents. There's even a dedicated industrial level that would handle everything from manufacturing to pharmaceuticals. The outermost shell acts as a massive warehouse for resources and equipment, a zone potentially run entirely by robots. Then there's the "Cosmos Dome," a vast observation deck where passengers could gaze at the universe passing by in a controlled, zero-gravity environment.