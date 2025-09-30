What Happened To Ryobi's Tek4 Tool Range?

Ryobi has been a notable name in the tool world for some time, and a large factor in its prominence is its evolution. Over the decades, the minds behind the brand have made it a point to make necessary tweaks and changes to keep it alive. This includes introducing new tools — even in 2025, there are new Ryobi tools to consider – and getting rid of tools and batteries that don't sell, aren't up to modern standards, or any other criteria. In some extreme cases, this means discontinuing entire product lines, like the Ryobi Tek4 series of products that has been defunct for several years now.

The premise behind Tek4 was simple: Ryobi wanted to deliver smaller yet handy 4-volt tools and gadgets with rechargeable batteries. While they got the job done, and the lineup expanded beyond its initial offerings, Tek4 wasn't the most convenient format from a consumer's perspective. More specifically, Tek4 batteries required a unique charger, basically requiring users to get the brand-name unit to keep their tools powered. Fortunately for those who found this irritating, Tek4 and its chargers were discontinued in the early 2010s, though the trade-off was that 4V tools in general took a backseat at Ryobi for a spell.

At the time of this writing, Tek4 has been a thing of the past for well over a decade. However, that doesn't mean that Ryobi has abandoned the 4V format entirely. Since the Tek4's retirement, the company has attempted to do something about the line's most frustrating feature.