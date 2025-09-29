What Engine Does Kick Sauber Use In F1?

For outsiders, Formula 1 can look like a complex and confusing sport to follow. Drivers change yearly, manufacturers introduce upgrades to the cars, rules and regulations change, and even team names swap from season to season. Take Kick Sauber, as an example. The team's full and official name is Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber — not quite as catchy as Scuderia Ferrari or McLaren, is it? Wind the clock back just two years, and the Kick Sauber team was Alfa Romeo Racing. Before that, it was known as Sauber — see, confusing isn't it? Just to add another layer of confusion, the Kick Sauber F1 team will become the official Audi team next year.

However, right now, Kick Sauber is on the field and racing with both rookie Gabriel Bortoleto and seasoned racer Nico Hulkenberg at the helm of its cars. As of this writing, the team currently sits in eighth position overall in the standings, ahead of both Haas and Alpine, with Aston Martin just a handful of points ahead. That's not bad going for one of F1's smaller teams. And, like so many of those less-established teams, Kick Sauber has chosen to outsource its engines rather than develop them in-house at extortionate cost.

Following on from Alfa Romeo Racing, Kick Sauber currently sources its F1 engines from Ferrari. Other teams that also use Ferrari engines are, of course, Scuderia Ferrari and Kick's key rivals, Haas. The only other engine suppliers at present are Mercedes, Honda RBPT, and Renault.