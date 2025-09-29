Want To Be On Your Phone For More Than 2 Hours A Day? Don't Live In This Japanese Town

It can be far too easy to find yourself getting caught up in a doomscrolling session or watching that 30th Instagram reel. You might be working away, then suddenly be inspired and just have to check Google right away to learn why koala bears eat eucalyptus leaves almost exclusively. It happens to us all, but the problem arises when our phones' usage reports appear and we discover just how much time we spend on these little devices we carry everywhere. If you frequently check your screen time on your Android or iPhone and you're a little concerned, you're not alone.

That's the issue with many technologies: they can be an invaluable tool or a huge danger, depending on how they are used. Millions of us have become all but inseparable from our smartphones, and this can sometimes be detrimental to social interaction and our overall screen-free time. For reasons like these, the city of Toyoake in Japan's Aichi Prefecture has implemented something very interesting (or terrifying, depending on your view of the matter): limiting residents' use of mobile devices to two hours per day. This will also apply to mobile devices more broadly, such as tablets and gaming handhelds.

It might seem unworkable, given that workers and students will often be using such devices for longer than that in the course of an average day, but here's the crux of the matter — the proposal is more about reconsidering how free time is spent, and so only counts time spent on such devices during leisure time. This might help you gain overall health benefits; for example, you'll be protecting your eyes from the adverse effects of frequent daily screen time.