This Overlooked Jaguar Sedan Is A Luxury Used Car Secret
For those unfamiliar, Jaguar is a luxury British automaker with a storied history — one that is full of motorsport victories, iconic sports cars, and opulent sports and luxury sedans. Perhaps the most revered sedans from Jaguar's back-catalog is the smattering of XJ models, which have been produced from the '60s right through to just a few short years ago. However, the XJ is one of the most recognized and longest-running sedan models out there, and hardly a "luxury used car secret."
The XF, on the other hand, fits the bill perfectly. This smaller sedan sat beneath the range-topping XJ in Jaguar's ranks, but still offered all the qualities one would expect from such a car. In a nutshell, the XF offered respectably capable powertrains, immaculately trimmed cabins, and a sumptuously smooth ride. Jag's XF first arrived as a 2009 model year, with a range of petrol and diesel engines to be found under the hood. Everything from economical four-cylinders through to supercharged V8s powered the XF, although most could be found with a middling V6 taking care of motivation.
Multiple facelifts and generations were introduced to keep the XF looking fresh throughout its tenure, and despite competing in a fierce segment of the marketplace, against established greats from the German giants, the XF performed well by all accounts. Jaguar even released an XF Sportbrake, in addition to a number of power-crazed models, such as the XFR and XFR-S. Production of the XF has finished now, as Jaguar makes way for a vibrant new brand refresh, although that doesn't mean the charm of the XF has been lost. In fact, 2025 might be the best time to consider this overlooked luxury secret.
Here's why 2025 is the perfect time to buy a Jaguar XF
New cars are expensive, just shy of $50,000 on average, and luxury new cars are naturally going to sport an even higher average price tag. It's understandable that not everyone is going to want or even be able to spend that sort of money, but that doesn't mean luxury car ownership is out of their reach. This is where the XF steps in. While some older Jaguars are worth absolute fortunes, alcantara-trimmed and chrome grille-clad motoring is much cheaper than many might first think, thanks to the heavily depreciated XF.
A first-year 2009 XF could be yours for as little as $5,607 on average, and that's for the Premium Luxury model, which sports a 4.2-liter naturally aspirated V8, heated and cooled leather seats, plus a swanky alcantara headliner. If fuel costs aren't a concern, you could always opt for the Supercharged model instead, which commands $6,836 on average, and in return furnishes your right foot with control over 420 horses. These cars sported MSRPs north of $50,000 and even $60,000 when new, and they are still brimming with heaps of creature comforts too, so they don't even feel too old and outdated on the road.
While a comparable Audi A6, BMW 5 Series, or indeed Mercedes E-Class likely won't cost much more, the Jag is a more interesting and seldom spotted alternative. This adds an extra layer of interest and intrigue over the more obvious German options on the market. Plus, if the funds are available, there are more extreme versions to go and out enjoy, too, if you're after a cheap car with heaps of horsepower in 2025.
The XFR and XFR-S make for excellent high-performance options
The entry-level XF models were never really lacking in terms of pace, but they weren't what you'd call performance cars. Jaguar has a history of taking its base range and giving it the 'R' treatment, and thankfully the XF received the same treatment from 2010 onward. Utilizing a 510 horsepower, supercharged V8 engine, the XFR headlined the model range, commanding a hefty price tag of $80,000. Fast-forward to today, and this M3-rivalling British super sedan could be yours for just over $11,000.
That will likely be more than enough for most, but if you still find yourself wanting for more, there is always the XFR-S. This one really is a secret, as only 100 of these were ever allocated to the U.S., making them a truly illusive sleeper sedan. The RS leads the XF pack with a notable increase in power, seeing total output peak at 550 horses. The mighty Jag could dart from zero-to-60 mph in just 3.9 seconds, and complete a quarter-mile in only 12.3 seconds — just 0.3 of a second behind a dual-clutch-equipped M5.
The XFR-S and XFR are both powered by a supercharged 5.0-liter V8, which motivates the rear wheels via a slick eight-speed automatic transmission. While it's easy to argue that the XF and XFR make for very reasonable, under-the-radar purchases in 2025, the XFR-S is a different kettle of fish. Chiselled bodywork, exposed carbon fiber, and gaping grilles provide the XF with a more dramatic presence, and, due to the power on offer and exclusivity, the XFR-S doesn't share the same bargain appeal as the other models. A few have changed hands, all for between $40,000 and $50,000, marking them out as something altogether much more special.