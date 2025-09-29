This Overlooked Jaguar Sedan Is A Luxury Used Car Secret

For those unfamiliar, Jaguar is a luxury British automaker with a storied history — one that is full of motorsport victories, iconic sports cars, and opulent sports and luxury sedans. Perhaps the most revered sedans from Jaguar's back-catalog is the smattering of XJ models, which have been produced from the '60s right through to just a few short years ago. However, the XJ is one of the most recognized and longest-running sedan models out there, and hardly a "luxury used car secret."

The XF, on the other hand, fits the bill perfectly. This smaller sedan sat beneath the range-topping XJ in Jaguar's ranks, but still offered all the qualities one would expect from such a car. In a nutshell, the XF offered respectably capable powertrains, immaculately trimmed cabins, and a sumptuously smooth ride. Jag's XF first arrived as a 2009 model year, with a range of petrol and diesel engines to be found under the hood. Everything from economical four-cylinders through to supercharged V8s powered the XF, although most could be found with a middling V6 taking care of motivation.

Multiple facelifts and generations were introduced to keep the XF looking fresh throughout its tenure, and despite competing in a fierce segment of the marketplace, against established greats from the German giants, the XF performed well by all accounts. Jaguar even released an XF Sportbrake, in addition to a number of power-crazed models, such as the XFR and XFR-S. Production of the XF has finished now, as Jaguar makes way for a vibrant new brand refresh, although that doesn't mean the charm of the XF has been lost. In fact, 2025 might be the best time to consider this overlooked luxury secret.