Ford Bronco Resale Value: How Fast Does The Flagship SUV Depreciate?
When Ford signaled that the discontinued Bronco was going to get a new lease of life, it gathered more than 190,000 reservations, with 125,000 preorders converted into official orders within just a few weeks. Such a massive initial interest in the new Bronco saw the supply continuously trying to catch up with the demand, which in turn helped boost the Ford Bronco's resale value. However, since it first went on sale, the Bronco is no longer the scarce commodity it once was and consumers may want to know how fast the flagship model depreciates.
Kelley Blue Book notes that a 2022 Bronco has already depreciated about 41% after just three years, while the 2023 Bronco dropped around 27% since coming on sale. iSeeCars predicts that the Bronco will lose about 54.2% of its value after five years, while CarEdge analysts believe the five-year drop is going to be closer to 57%. The industry average for car depreciation is 55% after five years of use, which puts the Ford Bronco projected resale value after five years in line with the rest of the industry.
The Ford Bronco resale value factors at play
The initial frenzy that followed the release of the new Bronco, paired with supply chain disruptions and the pandemic, has created a vast demand surplus. The supply lagged behind for years, and Ford was even able to sell out all Ford Bronco allocations for the initial two years of production. In 2024, the Ford Bronco continued being highly sought after, so much so that it was even awarded by KBB as the car with the best resale value within its segment.
However, it's worth noting that estimates for the coming year do predict a steeper decline, simply because the supply isn't as scarce as it once was. This has even prompted many to question whether the Ford Bronco's resale value in 2024 was already inflated. This is due to enthusiasts have reporting seeing Ford Bronco markets starting to shift towards sharper depreciation due to not selling as quickly as they used to.
Moreover, the 2025 Ford Bronco has joined the market, carrying notable upgrades over previous models. This could also point to a downward trajectory for earlier models with older technology. Lastly, since Ford Bronco warranties expire after five years on the road, it could also negatively affect its resale value. Even though there are more affordable alternatives to the Ford Bronco, few carry the same appeal, and the only way to know how Ford Bronco values will play out in the future is to wait and see.
Should you buy a used Ford Bronco now?
There are a few things to keep in mind before buying a Ford Bronco, but buying used does allow you to avoid the pitfalls of initial depreciation. If the stated projected Ford Bronco five-year value is anything to go by, a used example of the Ford Bronco does seem like a decent value. Older models may not have all of the newest technology, but in reality, the Bronco has not yet received a thorough refresh, which is why buying the newer model might not always be worth it.
However, early models are out of warranty and if you plan to use the Bronco off-road, it's something you should be aware of since off-roading can affect the car's overall reliability and repair risk. Ultimately, a used Ford Bronco is worth considering if it suits your budget, needs, and wants. Nonetheless, be sure to also check the service history, previous ownership, and potential accident reports, to make sure your Bronco lives up to its reputation.