Ford Bronco Resale Value: How Fast Does The Flagship SUV Depreciate?

The initial frenzy that followed the release of the new Bronco, paired with supply chain disruptions and the pandemic, has created a vast demand surplus. The supply lagged behind for years, and Ford was even able to sell out all Ford Bronco allocations for the initial two years of production. In 2024, the Ford Bronco continued being highly sought after, so much so that it was even awarded by KBB as the car with the best resale value within its segment.

However, it's worth noting that estimates for the coming year do predict a steeper decline, simply because the supply isn't as scarce as it once was. This has even prompted many to question whether the Ford Bronco's resale value in 2024 was already inflated. This is due to enthusiasts have reporting seeing Ford Bronco markets starting to shift towards sharper depreciation due to not selling as quickly as they used to.

Moreover, the 2025 Ford Bronco has joined the market, carrying notable upgrades over previous models. This could also point to a downward trajectory for earlier models with older technology. Lastly, since Ford Bronco warranties expire after five years on the road, it could also negatively affect its resale value. Even though there are more affordable alternatives to the Ford Bronco, few carry the same appeal, and the only way to know how Ford Bronco values will play out in the future is to wait and see.