The U.S. Is Weighing A Massive Weapons Hub Near China's Doorstep

The United States is weighing the creation of what could become the world's largest weapons manufacturing hub at Subic Bay in the Philippines, which was once one of the biggest American military bases in the world. It's sitting just 55 miles northwest of Manila and within striking distance of China. The plan surfaced after a June 2025 US House Appropriations Committee report directed the Pentagon, State Department, and International Development Finance Corporation to study the feasibility of a joint ammunition production and storage facility. President Donald Trump later called the project "very important," framing it as a way to boost US readiness while supporting the Philippines' own defense buildup.

For President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., the proposal ties into his government's Self-Reliant Defense Posture (SRDP), a program meant to reduce dependence on imports by developing local arms production. The Subic facility would reportedly produce explosives such as nitrocellulose and nitroglycerin and stockpiles for both US and Philippine use.

But the location is strategic first and foremost. Subic Bay sits just 1,100 kilometers from Shenzhen and Taipei, and 2,800 kilometers from Beijing, well within China's missile range. Since 2023, the Philippines has expanded US base access under EDCA and hosted advanced missile systems, shifting from rotational presence to a more permanent American foothold. If built, the hub would mark the most significant US defense investment in the Philippines since the Cold War.