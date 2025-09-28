This May Be The Worst Location For A Car Battery, At Least For Mechanics

More often than not, a car's battery doesn't take a lot of effort to spot. Simply pop open the hood of just about any vehicle, and with a little searching, it should be easy to spot among the other components. This placement gives you plenty of room to take care of whatever needs to be done. However, some car models don't stick with this layout. As a result, accessing the battery can become a pain, especially if you're a mechanic.

For instance, as pointed out by TikTok user @mr.speedtec, some vehicles inconveniently house the battery far away from the engine area. While working on a 2017 Chevrolet Traverse — a model with several common problems besides its battery placement — they found the battery was actually situated behind the front passenger seat. They had to pull up the floor coverings, which revealed a panel that, when lifted, granted access to the battery and some of its associated hardware. Not only is all of this backseat deconstruction annoying, but it's a tight area that leaves little room to maneuver to get work done.

The 2017 Chevy Traverse may have one of the worst battery placements of any vehicle, depending on who you ask. With that said, there are others that give it a run for its money.