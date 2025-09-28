What Would Happen If You Shot A Gun In Space? Here's What You Need To Know

Depending on your favorite science fiction franchise, you likely know all about shooting lasers, phasers, and other photon-based weapons in space. That's all well and good, but what about traditional firearms? If you think a gun can't fire in space due to the lack of oxygen, you're incorrect. Because a bullet contains its own oxidizer, it can be fired in space (and underwater), so a vacuum doesn't present a problem.

Still, there's no recorded test or experiment of what happens when a gun is fired in space. Thus, we have to turn to the laws of physics, which tell us precisely what occurs in such a scenario. That said, it would probably be more reliable to rely on something like an electromagnetic rail gun for space-based combat, but that's getting far ahead of the available technology.

Firing a gun in space changes the nature of the explosion, the path of the bullet, and the effects of firing on the shooter. The results are likely what you already know if you're familiar with Newton's laws of motion, specifically the third law: for every action, there is an equal and opposite reaction. Essentially, firing a gun without any atmospheric resistance or gravity would change the bullet's speed and trajectory while simultaneously pushing the firer back in the opposite direction.