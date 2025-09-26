Carvana Is Doubling Down On Its Brick-And-Mortar Dealership Strategy

There are numerous ways to buy and sell used cars, be they used car dealerships or private sellers on car trading apps and platforms like Craigslist and Facebook Marketplace. One that has risen to prominence in recent years is Carvana, which was founded in 2012 as an online platform to help customers buy cars and make sales. The brand has grown in the years since, to the point that it's started setting its sights on expanding into brick-and-mortar dealership efforts.

As reported by The Dallas Morning News on September 22, Carvana purchased the Park Cities Chrysler-Dodge-Jeep-Ram (CDJR) dealership in Dallas for an undisclosed sum. This comes after the company purchased Jerry Seiner Chrysler-Dodge-Jeep-Ram of Casa Grande, Arizona, in February, which proved another notable move in its recent dealership aspirations. ​​"We are in the very early days of testing as a franchise dealer — first at a CDJR dealership outside of Phoenix and now at one in Dallas," Carvana told the publication, adding that the company hopes to learn while simultaneously meeting customer expectations.

The Park Cities dealership is expected to be renamed Carvana Chrysler-Dodge-Jeep-Ram-Fiat of Park Cities, per Automotive News. Carvana's move into establishing a physical presence in the used car game is nothing new, though. It has spent years now pushing beyond the digital space.