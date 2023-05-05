7 Best Apps For Buying New And Used Cars

Parts shortages resulting from the pandemic drove both new and used car prices up, but the fact is that most Americans need a car for day-to-day life. So, when the family car's transmission falls out on the highway or the engine takes a farewell gasp and seizes for the last time, many have no choice but to brave the marketplace for a replacement.

The hunt for a new, or just new-to-you, car can be frustrating. Trips to the dealership tend to be pressure-filled. Sifting through dozens of online sites to narrow down a feasible price range can end up with results that give hope — until you realize the car is on the other side of the country. And local hits frequently end with vehicles already sold, or claims of offers already made for hundreds of dollars more than the quoted price.

Fortunately for those in the market for a vehicle, the costs of both new cars and used ones, while still high, are trending downward. Apps to aid in the search for a vehicle are nothing new. Many listed below branched off of popular websites, but all stand out because of good design, reliable results, and several key features that their competitors lack.