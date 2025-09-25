Walmart Has A Steel Carport On Sale For 41% Off - Here's What Users Are Saying About It
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
A good carport can be a valuable addition to just about any home. Not only can they help to keep your vehicle out of the rain, but you can also use them as a covered storage or workspace as well. Light-duty models, such as the portable carports sold at Harbor Freight, are a good temporary solution, but some people might want something a little stronger. Steel structures, in particular, are a popular choice among those who are looking for durability and strength without the waterproofing and maintenance demands that are common to wooden structures. These prefabricated solutions can be installed quickly and easily, while offering comparable protection against the damaging effects of sun, rain, and snow.
Those who are seeking to add one of these to their property, and hoping to save a few bucks along the way, Walmart is currently running a sale on three Walsunny Steel Carport models. The cheapest one is marked down a full 41% from its listed MSRP. This might have many of you tempted to race down to your local store and pick one up for yourselves (since it doesn't appear that Walmart will deliver them to your home address), but it could be a good idea to first learn more about it and how good it actually is. You may wish to know the details of the three models on offer, but it's also worth taking a look at reviews from previous owners. This is one of the best ways to determine if this sale is as good as it seems and what issues, if any, you might be able to expect should you choose to buy one.
Walmart has three versions of the Walsunny carport on sale
Before going too much further, it's worth taking a look at the Walsunny steel carports that Walmart has on sale, so you can get a feel for their respective sizes, specifications, and pricing (at least for as long as the discount lasts). Despite what you might think from the name, Walsunny isn't actually an exclusive Walmart-owned brand, but is a subsidiary of the Ningbo Yishang International Trade Corporation. There are three versions currently available: There is a 12-foot by 15-foot model that is usually $999.99, but that is currently marked down to $589.98, a 12-foot x 20-foot model that is usually $899.99 but is now marked $699.99, and there is a large 20-foot by 20-foot model that is usually 1,699.99, but that you can get now for $1,279.98.
All three models are variations of the same carport. They have a main frame that is constructed from black powder-coated square steel tubing with reinforcement at key connection points. This is designed to maintain structural integrity, even when under the compressive weight of snow. This structure is also reinforced at the base for added stability and has holes drilled in the base plates so that it can be anchored to the ground.
The roof is made of galvanized steel, which is resistant to rust and should be strong enough to stand up to wind, debris, and snow as well. Weatherproof sealing tape is used on the steel's seams to prevent leaks, and flexible rubber strips run along the edge to cover sharp corners and enhance structural sealing. "Whether it's heavy rain, strong winds, or snow, Walsunny heavy-duty metal carport provides reliable all-weather protection for vehicles, boats, and large equipment," the Walmart description states.
What do users think of the Walsunny carports?
The three versions of the Walsunny carport all share the same listing on the Walmart website. They have been rated by 41 customers here and share a weighted score of 4.1 out of five stars. Most of the positive reviews of the carport emphasized the quality in relation to the value and the ease of construction. The biggest concern that was expressed in many of the reviews is that the galvanized sheet metal used for the roof seemed thin and didn't appear sturdy.
"Flimsy for sure[.] Roof doesn't seem like it would hold much weight," said one. "Screw holes for roof don't line up, had to make my own[.] Should have more roof supports on each rafter. Metal roof should be thicker[ It's] easy to get bent or broken." While it seems that this issue with setting up the roofing wasn't a problem for most customers, enough reviewers have repeated it to suggest that there may be some quality control issues. We see a similar story when looking at the reviews for these carports on Amazon. Here, they have a four out of five, with similar reports claiming that while the ease of assembly, value, protection level, and size of these carports are all excellent, their durability may leave something to be desired. So, the general consensus seems to be that, while Walmart's sale may be enticing from a value standpoint, those who require a sturdy and reliable carport to serve as a permanent fixture for their home may wish to seek something a little more heavy duty.